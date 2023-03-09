1h ago

Share

Prince Harry's lawsuit against newspaper publisher over phone hacking set for May trial

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Prince Harry's lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper over allegations of phone hacking will go to trial in May, a judge at London's High Court ruled on Wednesday.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is one of several public figures whose lawsuits against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) will be considered at a trial due to begin in May.

Judge Timothy Fancourt ruled on Wednesday that Harry's case, which alleges unlawful information gathering on behalf of MGN journalists between 1996 and 2011, should be part of the trial.

David Sherborne, a lawyer representing Harry and the other claimants, earlier told the court that Harry would be "the only witness" relied upon in his case – raising the prospect of the prince entering the witness box to give evidence.

Harry's ongoing battle against the press comes ahead of King Charles' May coronation, which he and wife Meghan Markle, have since been invited to, despite tension between the couple and the firm.

On Wednesday, the couple also shared that they'd christened their daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, confirming a change in her royal title, and an expected change for their son, Archie, as well.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prince harryroyalsroyal news
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Leopard Skin: A crime thriller series with claws»

07 Mar

Leopard Skin: A crime thriller series with claws»
Does Sorisha have an NBF? Stream The Real Housewives of Durban»

07 Mar

Does Sorisha have an NBF? Stream The Real Housewives of Durban»
Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»

07 Mar

Showmax is giving! Get 2-for-1 when you sign up, until 31 March»
There's something in the water in DAM»

03 Mar

There's something in the water in DAM»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo