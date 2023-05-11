Prince William awards honour to Jason Knauf, former aide who testified against Meghan Markle

The Prince of Wales on Wednesday hosted an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle where Jason Knauf was made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order.

Knauf worked for both William and Kate, and Harry and Meghan, but testified against the Duchess of Sussex in her Associated Newspapers privacy case.

Knauf also called the Meghan a "bully" in separate claims following her and Harry's exit from the firm.

Meghan slammed the allegations as a "smear campaign".

Knauf continued working with William and Kate after Harry and Meghan opened their own office and eventually exited the firm.

On Wednesday, William hosted an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle. Knauf was made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order, as seen in photos obtained by the Mirror via the PA agency.

The honour is seen as a gift from the king to those who've served the monarch or members of the royal family.



Knauf has since stepped down from the role, but during his time working for the royals, he oversaw the launch of Prince William's mammoth Earthshot Prize.

