Prince William awards honour to Jason Knauf, former aide who testified against Meghan Markle

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Prince William and Jason Knauf.
Prince William and Jason Knauf.
Photo: Getty Images
  • The Prince of Wales on Wednesday hosted an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle where Jason Knauf was made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order.
  • Knauf worked for both William and Kate, and Harry and Meghan, but testified against the Duchess of Sussex in her Associated Newspapers privacy case.
  • Knauf also called the Meghan a "bully" in separate claims following her and Harry's exit from the firm.

Prince William awarded honours to several members of the public on Wednesday, including former aide Jason Knauf.

Knauf, who worked for both the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as their communications secretary, testified against Meghan Markle in her Associated Newspapers privacy case.

He also called her a "bully", claiming during his tenure, she drove two personal assistants away and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

Meghan slammed the allegations as a "smear campaign".

Knauf continued working with William and Kate after Harry and Meghan opened their own office and eventually exited the firm.

On Wednesday, William hosted an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle. Knauf was made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order, as seen in photos obtained by the Mirror via the PA agency.

The honour is seen as a gift from the king to those who've served the monarch or members of the royal family.

Knauf has since stepped down from the role, but during his time working for the royals, he oversaw the launch of Prince William's mammoth Earthshot Prize. 


