Prince William to launch new UK homelessness initiative inspired by Diana

accreditation
Compiled by Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Prince William
Prince William
Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
  • Prince William is launching a new project, Homewards, that will focus on preventing homelessness in the UK.
  • "It's a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated," William said in a statement.
  • Monday, the Prince of Wales will embark on a two-day nationwide tour kicking off the project as he follows in Princess Diana's footsteps; it was his mother who first opened his eyes to the issue of homelessness.

Britain's Prince William will launch Monday a new UK-wide initiative aiming to show that it is possible to end homelessness and make it "rare, brief, and unrepeated", Kensington Palace announced.

William, 41, the heir to the throne, and his charitable Royal Foundation will help give six flagship locations across Britain "space, tools, and relationships" to work on preventing homelessness locally.

Promising a "transformative approach" to the issue, the five-year initiative - dubbed Homewards - will try to create a "tried and tested model that can be scaled across the UK and beyond".

It aims to unlock "unprecedented partnerships" and boost understanding of homelessness, with the programme launching alongside new research suggesting that one in five people in Britain have some experience of homelessness.

"In a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe and secure home, be treated with dignity and given the support they need," William said in a statement.

"Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and over the next five years, give people across the UK hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate.

"It's a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality."

The prince will embark on a two-day nationwide tour starting Monday in London, during which he will announce the six locations.

In each place chosen, Homewards will help form locally led coalitions of people, organisations and businesses which will work on preventing homelessness in their areas based on local needs and expertise.

The initiative will also provide access to an unprecedented network of "best-in-class expertise, partners and funders at a local and national level", Kensington Palace said.

That includes up to 500 000 of flexible seed funding in each location that can be accessed to support the delivery of their action plans, it added.

"This is something that means so much to him," a spokesperson for Prince William added, "and it meant so much to his mother."

Prince William was just 11 years old when he and Prince Harry were taken to The Passage shelter by Diana, People reports.

William's spokesperson said: "That first visit to the Passage has really inspired this work."

"He has been across every detail of this project. It was the prince who asked the Foundation to go away and look at how they could make a real impact on this issue, and he will be involved in every location. For him, it is up there as one of his most important projects. This is not for today or tomorrow. He is committed to transforming the way that we as a nation think about homelessness."


prince williamprincess dianaroyalsroyal news
