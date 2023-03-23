56m ago

Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer marries Greg Mallett in SA

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Greg Mallett and Lady Amelia Spencer.
Greg Mallett and Lady Amelia Spencer.
Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Atlantis

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Amelia Spencer, married Greg Mallett in South Africa recently, at a venue boasting mountain views with the gorgeous Western Cape landscape.

Amelia, who is the daughter of Earl Spencer, Diana's younger brother, and former model Victoria Lockwood, told Hello! Magazine ahead of the couple's mountain-top ceremony: "It means so much to get married here.

"Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg's happiest times as a couple are here. It's even more special now."

The couple, who were University of Cape Town sweethearts and got engaged at Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch in 2020, married in front of family and friends, including the bride's twin sister Lady Eliza, older sister Lady Kitty, who is married to SA-born businessman Michael Lewis, and younger brother Samuel.

Ahead of the ceremony, the couple shared a photo with the caption "not long now..." as they held each other close at what appeared to be their wedding venue.

Mallett told the publication before the two said 'I do': "I've been dreaming of watching Amelia walk down the aisle for 14 years."

Congratulations to the happy couple!


