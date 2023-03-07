5h ago

Princess Eugenie reportedly living at Frogmore Cottage following Harry and Meghan's eviction

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
  • Princess Eugenie is already living in Harry and Meghan's former UK-based home, Frogmore Cottage.
  • News broke last week that the couple had been evicted by Charles from the home. A few short days later they were invited to the king's May coronation.
  • "The Sussexes are disappointed by the move," an insider has since revealed, "but couldn't be happier that Eugenie and Jack will take it over."

A source tells OK! Magazine Princess Eugenie has moved into Frogmore Cottage on a more permanent basis following Harry and Meghan's eviction from their UK home.

Charles kicked Harry and Meghan out of the home last week, and rumours swirled he may be giving it to disgraced Prince Andrew, hoping to cut royal costing as he is currently staying with ex-wife Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson at the Royal Lodge.

But it would appear Eugenie, who is expecting her second child with Jack Brooksbank, is occupying the home gifted to the Sussexes by the queen (though it is still part of the Crown Estate belonging to Charles).

The insider tells the publication: "The Sussexes are disappointed by the move but couldn't be happier that Eugenie and Jack will take it over. They have been staying there on and off for the past few years anyway."

Harry has remained close to his cousin, Eugenie, despite ongoing tension within the firm. She appeared in snippets in the Sussexes' Netflix documentary, and Harry spoke fondly of her in his memoir, Spare.

The source adds Eugenie and her husband, who was recently offered a promotion at the US-based firm Discovery Land Company, sparking rumours the couple may too move to the US, "went to see Harry and Meghan last month in California".

"They took over some small personal belongings left in the property. They were also helping to box up items at Frogmore to be shipped over to California."

Meanwhile, embattled Andrew is "delighted" for Eugenie amid the more permanent move.


princess eugeniemeghan markleprince harryroyalsroyal news
