Royal bride faints during ceremony as she weds Prince Ludwig of Bavaria

Sophie-Alexandra Evekink and her father Dorus Evekink come to the Theatinerkirche for the church wedding to Ludwig Prince of Bavaria. Around 1,000 guests are expected to attend the festivities.
Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via
  • Prince Ludwig of Bavaria married Sophie-Alexandra Evekink on Saturday in Munich.
  • Prince Ludwig is the great-great grandson of King Ludwig III, the last King of Bavaria, and in line as future head of the Bavarian family.
  • During the couple's ceremony on Saturday, Sophie, who now goes by Princess Sophie, fainted as the couple read their vows.

One year after announcing their engagement, Prince Ludwig of Bavaria married Sophie Evekink on Saturday at the Theatiner Church in Munich.

Though the monarchy dissolved in the German Revolution of 1918 following World War I, Prince Ludwig is the great-great grandson of King Ludwig III, the last King of Bavaria, and in line as future head of the Bavarian family.

His bride, full name Sophie-Alexandra Evekink, is a Dutch/Canadian citizen, who teaches at Oxford University and is currently researching for her doctorate. She previously worked for the United Nations on health and human rights.

The couple concluded their big day with a reception hosted by Prince Ludwig's cousin Duke Franz of Bavaria at Nymphenburg Palace – but not before a slight hiccup during their ceremony.

The bride Sophie-Alexandra Evekink and her father Dorus Evekink arrive at the Theatinerkirche for the church wedding to Ludwig Prince of Bavaria. Around 1,000 guests are expected to attend the festivities.
Sophie-Alexandra Evekink and her father Dorus Evekink come to the Theatinerkirche for the church wedding to Ludwig Prince of Bavaria. Around 1,000 guests are expected to attend the festivities.
The bride Sophie-Alexandra Evekink enters the Theatinerkirche with her florists for the church wedding to Ludwig Prince of Bavaria. Around 1,000 guests are expected to attend the festivities.

A spokesperson confirmed the doctoral student "fainted" during the church ceremony; per People magazine, it was as the couple read their vows.

"After a drink she was fine again and the ceremony continued," the publication quoted royal writer ChristinZ.

German newspaper Bild also reported, quoting a source at the ceremony: "The bride fell backwards, the groom caught her."

In photos, Sophie, who now goes by Princess Sophie, was all smiles as she exited the church with her prince.  


