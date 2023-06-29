3h ago

Share

Royal costs rise by millions in King Charles' first year on throne

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The cost of Britain's royal family to the UK tax payer rose by five percent over the past year, the annual financial report of King Charles III's household showed.
  • Royal aides put the rise in expenditure partly down to the change of monarchs, however, the cost of Queen Elizabeth's funeral and Charles's coronation are not included in the financial report.
  • The report also revealed that the royal household has failed again to meet its diversity target, set in 2021, of drawing 10 percent of its workforce from ethnic minorities, with the 2023 figure of 9.7 percent the same as last year.

The cost of Britain's royal family to the UK tax payer rose by five percent over the past year, the annual financial report of King Charles III's household showed on Thursday.

Royal aides put the rise in expenditure partly down to the change of monarchs following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 and the succession of her son Charles in May this year.

GALLERY | King Charles III's coronation

The cost of Elizabeth's funeral and Charles's coronation however are not included in the financial report.

Other main drivers of expenditure include a 10-year programme of upgrades to electrical cabling, plumbing and heating at Buckingham Palace, the monarch's official residence.

The figure for net expenditure increased by £5.1 million ($6.4 million), or five percent, to £107.5 million for 2022-23.

The amount the royal family received from the public purse via the Sovereign Grant remained unchanged at £86.3 million 2022-23.

Spending on travel dropped by £600 000 to £3.9 million, while housekeeping and hospitality rose from £1.3 million to £2.4 million. Property maintenance fell £6.1 million to £57.8 million.

Staff costs rose by £3.4 million to £27.1 million with staff given a pay rise of five-six percent.

The report also revealed that the royal household has failed again to meet its diversity target, set in 2021, of drawing 10 percent of its workforce from ethnic minorities, with the 2023 figure of 9.7 percent the same as last year.

The Sovereign Grant pays for the monarch's official duties and upkeep of royal palaces.

The UK is currently in the grip of a cost of living crisis, with inflation hitting 8.7 percent last month.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
king charlesroyal newsroyals
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Binge all episodes of spicy series Adulting S1»

23 Jun

Binge all episodes of spicy series Adulting S1»
Find out who will rule the empire in the last season of Succession»

23 Jun

Find out who will rule the empire in the last season of Succession»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

23 Jun

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
New episodes of Rosemary's Hitlist stream every Wednesday»

21 Jun

New episodes of Rosemary's Hitlist stream every Wednesday»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

1h ago

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo