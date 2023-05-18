Royal family declines to comment on Harry and Meghan car chase

On Tuesday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, attended Ms Magazine's 2023 Women of Vision Awards.



But what should've been an evening honouring and celebrating Meghan, soon turned "near catastrophic", in the words of the couple, who were involved in a "car chase" involving paparazzi photographers.

The couple's account of what happened sounds eerily similar to the 1997 car crash in Paris that killed Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

Following the news, the royal family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, and Prince William and Princess Kate, have declined to comment, per royal reporter and the Sussexes biographer, Omid Scobie. Scobie adds, the royal family has not reached out to the Sussexes either.

After the statement from the couple on Wednesday, which comes amid Prince Harry's ongoing battle with the press over phone hacking, several accounts have emerged of the events that transpired the evening before.

The New York Police Department said it had assisted the private security team protecting the couple, and "there were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging".

Police officials added they do not believe the car drive was "near catastrophic" and described it instead as a "bit of a chaotic scene".

