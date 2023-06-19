Royals release new photos of heir Prince William and kids on Father's Day

The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken to social media revealing new photos of heir Prince William with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Happy Father's Day," the pictures are captioned with a heart emoji.

In the first photo, the three children smile politely at photographer Millie Pilkington, before posing for a more playful shot with Louis' arms around his dad's neck in the second.

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, sharing a post of their own with their dads, one day after Trooping the Colour.

The royal family came out to support the new king, who himself saddled up for the occasion before posing with the Waleses, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince Harry didn't attend his father's first birthday parade and celebration, however, and remained in California with his family.

Charles did however share a sweet photo with both his boys on Sunday.

He captioned a carousel: "To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father's Day today."

SEE THAT POST HERE.

