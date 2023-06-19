43m ago

Share

Royals release new photos of heir Prince William and kids on Father's Day

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prince William.
Prince William.
Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken to social media revealing new photos of heir Prince William with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Happy Father's Day," the pictures are captioned with a heart emoji.

In the first photo, the three children smile politely at photographer Millie Pilkington, before posing for a more playful shot with Louis' arms around his dad's neck in the second.

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, sharing a post of their own with their dads, one day after Trooping the Colour.

The royal family came out to support the new king, who himself saddled up for the occasion before posing with the Waleses, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince Harry didn't attend his father's first birthday parade and celebration, however, and remained in California with his family.

Charles did however share a sweet photo with both his boys on Sunday.

He captioned a carousel: "To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father's Day today."

SEE THAT POST HERE.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prince williamroyal newsroyals
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
A trail of bodies. One beneficiary. Stream Showmax Original Rosemary's Hitlist»

16 Jun

A trail of bodies. One beneficiary. Stream Showmax Original Rosemary's Hitlist»
Relive SA's biggest crime stories in Imibuzo»

16 Jun

Relive SA's biggest crime stories in Imibuzo»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

16 Jun

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
A warrior becomes a legend in The Woman King»

14 Jun

A warrior becomes a legend in The Woman King»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo