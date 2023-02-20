32m ago

SA opera singer Pretty Yende to perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Pretty Yende
Pretty Yende
Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

South African opera singer Pretty Yende will perform at the coronation of King Charles III in May.

Buckingham Palace shared details for the ceremony of Charles, as well as Camilla, to take place at  Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May.

Pretty Yende, who was recently awarded a Ceremonial Badge of Honour for her contribution to the arts and letters in France and worldwide, forms part of performers personally selected by the king, hoping to showcase talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

New commissions include a Coronation Anthem by Andrew Lloyd Webber, a Coronation March by Patrick Doyle, a commission for solo organ by Iain Farrington, and new works by Sarah Class, Nigel Hess, Paul Mealor, Tarik O'Regan, Roxanna Panufnik, Shirley Thompson, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams and Debbie Wiseman.

Hailing from the small town of Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, Pretty Yende made her professional operatic debut at the Latvian National Theatre in Riga, Latvia, as Micaela in Carmen in 2010, and now frequently travels for performances at some of the best-known theatres in the world.

Sharing the news on social media, she said: "It's hard to put into words how honoured and blessed I feel to receive an invitation to perform at The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6th of May 2023."   


