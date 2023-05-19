1h ago

UK government reveals R3.9 billion cost of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the events that followed

During her long reign, Queen Elizabeth was both loved and respected. (PHOTO: Getty Images/Gallo Images)
  • Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost taxpayers nearly £162 million ($201 million and R3.9 billion).
  • The queen died on 8 September 2022 and was buried in an elaborate state funeral on 19 September.
  • Finance minister John Glen said it was "a moment of huge national significance", and defended: "The government's priorities were that these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public."

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral and related events following her death last September cost UK taxpayers nearly £162 million ($201 million and R3.9 billion), the government revealed on Thursday in its first public estimate.

The elaborate state funeral for Britain's longest-serving monarch, held on 19 September, entailed a vast security operation for hundreds of foreign heads of state and royals.

It followed hundreds of thousands of people queuing round the clock for days to view her coffin as it lay in state at the UK parliament in London and in Edinburgh, which also required costly security and logistical arrangements.

In a written statement to parliament, finance minister John Glen said the total estimated cost ran to £161.7 million, with the interior ministry - responsible for policing - accounting for the biggest proportion (£73.7 million).

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport spent £57.4 million, while the Scottish government billed £18.8 million.

"The death of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022 and the period of national mourning that followed was a moment of huge national significance," Glen said.

"The government's priorities were that these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public."

The disclosure comes shortly after the coronation earlier this month of Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, with its likely bill raising eyebrows - and complaints - as many Britons struggle with the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Buckingham Palace has rejected reports that the total for that vast security operation would top £100 million.

Security

More than 5 000 police officers from across the UK supported 10 days of ceremonial events to mark the late queen's death and Charles' immediate accession to the throne last September.

Many were redeployed to support the events taking place in London and Scotland, where she died aged 96 at her Balmoral estate after a year of declining health.

Policing was also required in Windsor, west of the UK capital, and in Norfolk, to its northeast where the royals' Sandringham estate is situated.

The day of the funeral was the then-largest policing operation London's Metropolitan Police had ever staged, beating the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2012 Olympic Games.

That has since been topped by the operation around the 6 May coronation, which saw the Met leading an operation involving 11 500 officers, staff and volunteers on duty.

Anti-monarchists have branded the coronation a "vanity parade" and waste of scarce public money.

But supporters have countered that the weekend-long celebration, which included an additional public holiday, would pay for itself in extra spending by people and visits to the UK by tourists.


