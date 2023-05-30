33m ago

Unauthorised biography of Princess Charlene by SA author translated and sold in France

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been looking healthy and happy since her return to the principality earlier this year after a long sickness. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Charlene: In Search of a Princess by Arlene Prinsloo and published by Jonathan Ball Publishers has recently been translated and is now being sold in France.

Prinsloo took to social media on Monday, sharing the news as the royal attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco on Sunday. This, amid ongoing rumours of a troubled marriage to Prince Albert II.

Prinsloo's biography, published in 2022, came as Charlene returned to her royal duties.

In an interview with Samantha Herbst for News24, she reflected on the book, as well as Charlene's time in South Africa.

The former Olympic swimmer spent months in SA recovering after what was reported as complications from an ear, nose and throat infection.

"I think she is okay, that she's on the way to healing," Prinsloo commented amid Charlene's return to the spotlight.

"He was the one who said that he pities the woman who is going to marry him one day, because he thinks she will have a hard time of it. And he was right. But also, and I hope this comes across in the book, Albert tried to keep Charlene's illness private, because he knows that everything in their lives is pored over."
-- Arlene Prinsloo on Prince Albert

Elsewhere she commented on Prince Albert, the "playboy prince", and what she thinks really happened the day the princess said, "I do".

READ MORE | Unauthorised biography of Monaco’s Princess Charlene chronicles the life of an unconventional monarch



