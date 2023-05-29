24m ago

WATCH | King Charles III's unexpected tribute to Tina Turner

Bashiera Parker


Two days after the death of rock legend Tina Turner, the British royals paid special tribute to the larger-than-life star.

On Friday, the Band of the Welsh Guards, joined by the First Battalion Welsh Guards Corps of Drums, Hello! reports, performed the singer's hit The Best during the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch first met the singer in 1986 when she performed at The Prince's Trust All-Star Rock Concert at Wembley Stadium. But he isn't the only royal with a special connection to Turner.

Per People, the Prince of Wales revealed in a December 2021 episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, Diana would play The Best for him and Harry growing up ahead of their return to school after the holidays.

"Sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment. And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. When I listen to it [The Best] now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother."

Turner died at the age of 83 at her home in Switzerland after a long illness.

Days later, they attributed her death to natural causes as the world mourned the "music legend".    


