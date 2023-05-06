WATCH | SA's Pretty Yende becomes first black woman to perform at a coronation of a British monarch

- South Africa's Pretty Yende became the first black woman to sing at the coronation of a British monarch on Saturday.
- Yende sang moments before Charles III was crowned king at London's Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
- Reflecting on getting chosen by the king himself, Yende tells News24: "I do the best I can because I know that it's not only for me but for so many of us."
Moments before King Charles III's coronation service began at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May, South Africa's Pretty Yende performed before guests in a history-making moment.
Ahead of the, likely, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – the last time the world saw the crowning of a British monarch was 70 years ago – Yende told News24 exclusively as she became the first Black woman to perform at one such occasion:
Yende performed Sacred Fire, composed by Sarah Class, as well as Oh, had I Jubal's lyre and Care selve.
Ahead of the coronation, Yende said in an interview, per Aljazeera: "I'm too excited to be nervous."
She added:
Speaking to News24's royal reporter, Bashiera Parker, Yende revealed how, as she takes the world by storm as a "superbeing", she always makes sure she's got a little piece of home with her.
"What I do more often than not is to always try and bring with me, when I travel, some spices from South Africa so that when I cook, I have some sort of familiarity of the person that is always there and has always been there."
She added: "If it wasn't for her wildest dreams, I wouldn't be here."
