52m ago

Share

WATCH | SA's Pretty Yende becomes first black woman to perform at a coronation of a British monarch

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Pretty Yende.
Pretty Yende.
Photo: YouTube/Screengrab
  • South Africa's Pretty Yende became the first black woman to sing at the coronation of a British monarch on Saturday.
  • Yende sang moments before Charles III was crowned king at London's Westminster Abbey on 6 May.
  • Reflecting on getting chosen by the king himself, Yende tells News24: "I do the best I can because I know that it's not only for me but for so many of us."

Moments before King Charles III's coronation service began at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May, South Africa's Pretty Yende performed before guests in a history-making moment.

Ahead of the, likely, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – the last time the world saw the crowning of a British monarch was 70 years ago – Yende told News24 exclusively as she became the first Black woman to perform at one such occasion:

"I take every opportunity I get. Whenever I'm invited or given a task, I do the best I can because I know that it's not only for me but for so many of us."

Yende performed Sacred Fire, composed by Sarah Class, as well as Oh, had I Jubal's lyre and Care selve.

Ahead of the coronation, Yende said in an interview, per Aljazeera: "I'm too excited to be nervous."

She added:

"It's an incredible time of my life as a young girl, as a South African, as an artist, only joy floods my heart. For me, it's a soul's business. Whether you're a king, a princess or just a girl from the tip of Africa singing for the coronation of the king."

Speaking to News24's royal reporter, Bashiera Parker, Yende revealed how, as she takes the world by storm as a "superbeing", she always makes sure she's got a little piece of home with her.

"What I do more often than not is to always try and bring with me, when I travel, some spices from South Africa so that when I cook, I have some sort of familiarity of the person that is always there and has always been there."

She added: "If it wasn't for her wildest dreams, I wouldn't be here." 

READ MORE | 'The little girl from Piet Retief making history': SA's Pretty Yende on performing at Charles' coronation


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretty yendeking charles iiiroyalsroyal news
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Find out who will rule the empire in the last season of Succession»

05 May

Find out who will rule the empire in the last season of Succession»
Binge Showmax Original thriller DAM»

05 May

Binge Showmax Original thriller DAM»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

05 May

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»

23 Apr

Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo