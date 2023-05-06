WATCH | SA's Pretty Yende becomes first black woman to perform at a coronation of a British monarch

South Africa's Pretty Yende became the first black woman to sing at the coronation of a British monarch on Saturday.

Yende sang moments before Charles III was crowned king at London's Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Reflecting on getting chosen by the king himself, Yende tells News24: "I do the best I can because I know that it's not only for me but for so many of us."

Moments before King Charles III's coronation service began at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6 May, South Africa's Pretty Yende performed before guests in a history-making moment.



Ahead of the, likely, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – the last time the world saw the crowning of a British monarch was 70 years ago – Yende told News24 exclusively as she became the first Black woman to perform at one such occasion:

"I take every opportunity I get. Whenever I'm invited or given a task, I do the best I can because I know that it's not only for me but for so many of us."

Yende performed Sacred Fire, composed by Sarah Class, as well as Oh, had I Jubal's lyre and Care selve.

Ahead of the coronation, Yende said in an interview, per Aljazeera: "I'm too excited to be nervous."

She added:

"It's an incredible time of my life as a young girl, as a South African, as an artist, only joy floods my heart. For me, it's a soul's business. Whether you're a king, a princess or just a girl from the tip of Africa singing for the coronation of the king."

Speaking to News24's royal reporter, Bashiera Parker, Yende revealed how, as she takes the world by storm as a "superbeing", she always makes sure she's got a little piece of home with her.

"What I do more often than not is to always try and bring with me, when I travel, some spices from South Africa so that when I cook, I have some sort of familiarity of the person that is always there and has always been there."

She added: "If it wasn't for her wildest dreams, I wouldn't be here."

