When Harry met Meghan: The royal couple have 'very different' reasons to celebrate the 4th of July

The fourth of July is just another day unless you're American or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. We take a closer look at how the royal couple met and the sentimental meaning behind the date.

A day of independence On 4 July 1776, the Second Continental Congress unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence, announcing the colonies' separation from Great Britain. The Constitution provides the legal and governmental framework for the United States.

Every year since the US gained independence, Americans worldwide have gathered to celebrate what is now known as Independence Day. Celebrations often include parades, parties, and fireworks.



But the historical day has a slightly different, sentimental meaning for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – a British prince and an American actor.

As Harry recalls in his bombshell memoir Spare, released in January, he and Meghan met on a blind date on 3 July 2016.

Harry had been scrolling on Instagram and came across a video of Meghan and a mutual friend named Violet in a video with a Snapchat filter on it. The prince wrote that he'd "never seen anyone so beautiful" when her face popped up on his feed.

The royal then asked Violet to set up a meeting.

Markle recalled in their first interview as an engaged couple with BBC: "I didn't know much about him, and so the only thing that I had asked her when she said that she wanted to set us up was, I had one question. I said, 'Well, is he nice?'"

The couple were set to meet at Soho House while the Suits star was in London. As it turns out, Harry was so nice that Meghan agreed to meet him again the very next day, which also happened to be Independence Day in the US.



"She walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow," Harry recalled in Spare. "I stood and said: 'I bear gifts.' A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. 'What's this?'" Meghan asked.

"She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honour of Independence Day. I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but, oh, well," Harry wrote, adding that Meghan said the treats "looked amazing".

Their server came and went, and Harry and Meghan shared a kiss – their first kiss.

"Again, the conversation flowed, crackled. Burgers came and went, uneaten. I felt an overwhelming sense of Overture, Prelude, Kettle Drums, Act I. And yet also a sense of ending. A phase of my life – the first half? – was coming to a close." -- Prince Harry describes falling in love with Meghan Markle in Spare

As the night ended, Harry wrote that he and Meghan then had a very frank discussion of how they would make their relationship work.

And as they say… The rest is history.

As the couple celebrate their seventh dateaversary, we look at a timeline of significant moments in their life within the firm and beyond.

2016

July: Weeks after their first date, Harry takes Meghan on a romantic holiday to Botswana.

2017

November: Harry's father, then the Prince of Wales, confirms the couple are engaged.

2018

May: The couple marry in the medieval chapel of Windsor Castle and become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Days before the wedding, Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, said he would not attend.

October: Harry and Meghan announce she is expecting their first child while in Australia on their first overseas tour.

2019

March: Buckingham Palace announces Harry and Meghan will set up their own household, breaking from the operation they shared with his elder brother Prince William and his wife, Kate. There are media reports of rifts between the two couples.

May: Meghan gives birth to a boy, Archie. The couple invite a small group of media to a photocall, prompting grumbling from parts of the press that had been increasingly critical of the couple.

Photo: Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

October: Meghan says she is suing the Mail on Sunday newspaper for printing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after the wedding. Harry announces he is suing other papers over allegations of phone hacking.



In a TV documentary, Harry discloses a rift with his brother William. He accuses the media of bullying, comparing it to their treatment of his mother, Princess Diana, before she died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Meghan says life had been hard as a new mother dealing with intense scrutiny.

2020

January: The couple announces their intention to step back from senior royal roles and become financially independent. They agree to give up their "Royal Highness" titles, and in March, they move to California.

September: Streaming service Netflix, which makes the hit drama The Crown based on the life of the late Queen Elizabeth, announces the couple signed a multi-year deal to produce content.

2021

February: Harry, who served in the armed forces for a decade, wins an apology and damages from the Mail on Sunday over an article claiming he had turned his back on the military.

A London High Court judge rules the same paper breached Meghan's privacy by publishing extracts of her letter.

Buckingham Palace says the couple's split as working members of the royal family is permanent, and they will lose their royal patronages.

March: The couple gives an interview to US chat show host Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan accuses one royal of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin might be and says she was pushed to the brink of suicide.

Harry says his father had let him down and that he had been "trapped" in the institution.

Queen Elizabeth responds by promising to address the racism issues while remarking, "Some recollections may vary". William says: "We're very much not a racist family."

Photo: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Im

April: Harry returns to Britain for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip, Elizabeth's husband. Pregnant Meghan was advised not to travel.



May: Harry tells Winfrey in another interview how he had turned to drink and drugs to numb the grief he felt over the death of his mother, killed when her car crashed as it fled press photographers. He says the fear the same might happen to Meghan was one of the main reasons they quit royal duties.

June: Meghan gives birth to their second child, Lilibet Diana, named after Queen Elizabeth and Harry's late mother.

2022

January: Harry begins legal action to challenge a government decision that denied him police protection when in Britain. He later starts a libel claim against the Mail on Sunday over an article saying he had tried to keep the legal action secret.

June: Harry and Meghan return to Britain to celebrate Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne. They are greeted with cheers and some jeers.

September: Harry and Meghan are in Britain when Queen Elizabeth dies. They join William and Kate for a walkabout to meet mourners.

Photo: Getty Images

October: Harry joins singer Elton John and others in suing the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper, alleging phone tapping and other breaches of privacy.



December: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex release their much-anticipated Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan.

2023

January: Prince Harry releases his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, in which he reveals details about his relationship with his father, King Charles, his elder brother, Prince William, and other members of the British royal family that have never previously been published.

June: Harry becomes the first senior British royal to appear on a witness stand in more than a century after evidence against the tabloid publisher whose titles he accuses of unlawful activities.

Buckingham Palace announces Harry and Meghan have officially vacated their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

*Additional reporting by Reuters.

