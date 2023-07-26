1h ago

Share

7de Laan: Petition to save show grows as fans rally to save 'beacon of hope'

accreditation
Thinus Ferreira
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
7de Laan cast visit IPIC Soneike Shopping Centre on March 04, 2022 in Cape Town.
7de Laan cast visit IPIC Soneike Shopping Centre on March 04, 2022 in Cape Town.
Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Die Burger
  • After the SABC cancelled the soapie last week, fans started an online petition to #Save7deLaan.
  • The petition on change.org had close to 23 000 signatures on Wednesday.
  • "We would like to urge SABC to reconsider the decision and renew 7de Laan," the petition reads.

Following the SABC's cancellation of 7de Laan on SABC 2, viewers have started an online petition, #Red7deLaan/#Save7deLaan, which had close to 23 000 signatures on Wednesday afternoon as desperate fans plead with the SABC, e.tv or kykNET to save the TV show which they call "a beacon of hope".

The final episode of 7de Laan will be recorded on 21 October and air on 26 December.

The SABC informed the crew and cast that the Danie Odendaal Productions show was cancelled last Monday, with the public broadcaster saying the show is too expensive to keep on the air given its viewership.

7de Laan had 1.19 million viewers in June, making it the most-watched Afrikaans show on South African television and the second-most-watched show on SABC 2 after Muvhango with 1.4 million viewers.

READ MORE | SABC: 7de Laan's 1.2 million viewers not enough to stay on air

This is the second time a 7de Laan petition on change.org has gone viral.

In January 2021, when news leaked that SABC 2 was cutting the show from five to three episodes per week from April 2021, the petition amassed thousands of signatures and comments from concerned viewers.

At the time, the SABC said it was aware that a "public petition was circulated in an attempt to prevent the SABC from diversifying its content on SABC 2". The petition worked, and six months later, 7de Laan returned to five episodes per week.

The latest petition on change.org, started by Jermaine Christians, reads: "The SABC decided not to renew 7de Laan for the next season. We, as the loyal viewers, completely disagree, with no reasons provided, why 7de Laan has not been renewed for another season."

"The show has reached so many milestones 23 years on air, 24 seasons and even 5000 episodes. This is not the first time that viewers see the soapie being attacked by the SABC. This is not just an attack on us as loyal fans and viewers but on the Afrikaans community as well. This soapie is known for its large road show campaigns to interact with fans and viewers."

"We would like to urge SABC to reconsider the decision and renew 7de Laan. The success behind the show comes from real-life storylines, multiculturalism and catering for the needs of every South African who could relate. We, the fans of 7de Laan, would like to urge other production houses such as e.tv or even kykNET to buy into the idea of 7de Laan not just saving the jobs of cast members, the crew but also the number 1 Afrikaans soapie in South Africa."

"Just the idea that +- 120 people could be left jobless in a country with an already failing economy is sickening, to say the least."

"This is not just about the entertainment but also the beacon of hope this soapie was to so many when it came to job creation with their yearly internship programme."

"This is not the first time SABC tried calling off the shots when it comes to 7deLaan, and therefore we plead with other production houses to make use of this opportunity to try and #Save7deLaan for good this time."

On Tuesday, the SABC was asked for comment about the new 7de Laan petition but didn't respond to the media query.

ALSO READ | From the bittersweet to the unforgettable: What to expect as 7de Laan builds up to its final episode 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tv7de laan
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
New episode of The Mommy Club now streaming»

21 Jul

New episode of The Mommy Club now streaming»
Where to see the cast of Shaka Ilembe on Showmax»

21 Jul

Where to see the cast of Shaka Ilembe on Showmax»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

21 Jul

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Binge Season 3 of Housekeepers»

18 Jul

Binge Season 3 of Housekeepers»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo