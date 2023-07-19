57m ago

Actor Bradley Olivier's family release statement following inaccurate reports of his death

Thinus Ferreira, Leandra Engelbrecht
Bradley Olivier (left) as Danny in Binnelanders.
kykNET
  • The family of Bradley Olivier has released a statement following reports of his death.
  • On Tuesday, several publications reported that the Binnelanders actor had died.
  • "It is with profound sadness that we confirm that Bradley Olivier is currently on life support," reads the family statement.

The family of actor Bradley Olivier has released a statement following reports of his death. 

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm that Bradley Olivier is currently on life support after being admitted on Monday evening," reads the statement by family spokesperson Solomon Cupido.

According to the statement, the 36-year-old has received the best possible medical care and attention from Life Flora Hospital over the past two days.

"Despite their tireless efforts, it has become evident that he has reached a point where recovery is no longer possible."

On Tuesday, several publications reported that Olivier had died. The family has asked "the media and the public to refrain from spreading speculation or engaging in sensationalism."

"We understand the interest in Bradley Olivier's condition, but it is crucial to prioritise compassion and respect for the family's wishes."

"Bradley Olivier's legacy will live on through his body of work, which has touched countless lives and will continue to inspire future generations. We kindly request that you celebrate his life by remembering the joy and happiness he brought to the world."

The family also thanked the medical professionals who cared for Olivier, "their dedication and expertise have been invaluable."

SEE THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

Olivier is best known for his role as paramedic Danny Jantjies in Binnelanders, where he's been part of the cast on the kykNET soapie for at least eight years.

He studied at the Tshwane University of Technology. He got his first on-screen role in 2007 after he won a nationwide talent search to find new actors for kykNET's first Afrikaans soapie Villa Rosa in which he played the character JJ.

Oliver was also cast for roles in 7de Laan on SABC 2, High Rollers on SABC 3, 4Play Sex Tips for Girls, Roer Jou Voete, Rockville, Vlug na Egipte, Sokhulu and Partners, Let Heaven Wait, MTV Shuga Down South, Fathers Matter, and Die Kasteel.

His film credits include Bakgat and Bakgat! II, Tot die Mag 3, Draadloos, Ballade vir 'n Enkeling, Nul is nie Niks Nie and Vaselinetjie.

Olivier started his production company Sturvey Pictures with actor Solomon Cupido and their first film, Frankie & Felipe, will debut at this year's 11th kykNET Silwerskermfees next month in Camps Bay. Their production company is also producing three films for MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax.


