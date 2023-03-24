1h ago

BBC puts Top Gear on pause after Freddie Flintoff car crash

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff
Photo: Getty Images
  • The BBC is stalling production of the 34th season of Top Gear.
  • This comes after presenter Freddie Flintoff's car accident in December 2022.
  • "We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery. Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making season 34 of Top Gear at this time," said the BBC.

The BBC has decided to pause production on the 34th season of Top Gear following presenter Freddie Flintoff's car accident in December 2022.

In South Africa, Top Gear airs on BBC Brit (DStv 120) with Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Flintoff as the trio of presenters.

Flintoff (45) was injured at the Top Gear test track in Surrey in December and had to be airlifted to hospital with facial injuries and broken ribs, with the former cricketer and presenter who told friends, according to various British media reports, that he has decided to quit the show.

According to The Times, Flintoff, who joined Top Gear in 2019, told friends he is too traumatised to continue playing daredevil any longer, with the Daily Mail reporting that he told friends he's "lucky to be alive".

This is not the first time the former England cricketer, who has become one of the show's daredevils, has had an accident while filming.

Flintoff crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in February 2019. And in September of the same year, he crashed during a drag race while filming at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire but walked away unharmed.

The BBC, in a statement, said, "We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery. Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making season 34 of Top Gear at this time".

"We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we'll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year. This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support".

"Finally, there will be a health and safety review of the show, in line with our procedures."


