CNN star anchor Don Lemon to leave the network

Compiled by Bronwyn McKay

CNN announced on Monday that it was parting ways with Don Lemon, a star anchor who was a fixture of the network’s prime-time lineup before enduring a short but controversial tenure as a morning show co-host.

"CNN and Don have parted ways," the network said in a statement to New York Times. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

The network added that Lemon's morning show, which he hosted with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, would continue without him.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN," Lemon tweeted after appearing on air on Monday.

"I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network."

Lemon was one of CNN's most recognisable stars having gained popularity for his fiery political commentery. 

However, the news anchor came under fire in February for women and aging that were widely perceived to be sexist. 

According to Variety, Lemon declared that the 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley isn’t a viable presidential candidate because she "isn't in her prime".

He later apologised to the CNN newsroom and agreed to a corporate training program to address his on-air behaviour.


