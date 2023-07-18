Derek Watts thanks 'absolutely wonderful' Carte Blanche family as he announces retirement from show

Derek Watts confirmed that after 35 years as a presenter on Carte Blanche , he is leaving the show to focus on his health.

Carte Blanche In a taped recording filmed from his Netcare hospital bed, Watts revealed his cancer battle to Carte Blanche viewers last month.

In a new interview published on Sunday, Watts said that he had planned to retire at the end of the show's current season in the first place.

Last month, M-Net revealed that Carte Blanche anchor Derek Watts has cancer and is receiving treatment, but promised that he would return to the show.

The legendary anchor has, however, now made it clear that he won't be back and that his 35 years on the show have reached an end.

After privately battling cancer, Watts, 74, was diagnosed with severe sepsis, which led him to collapse, end up in hospital, and learn to walk again.

"Really just wanted to say to our viewers – thank you for all the love, the messages, the prayers that give us all hope. And thanks, of course, for continuing to watch Carte Blanche. I'll be back soon, have a magic week and cheers for now," he said.

Last year Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer that had spread to his lungs. With the support of his family and specialists, he could continue presenting Carte Blanche, but the sepsis infection in March complicated his cancer treatment.

In an interview with Rapport newspaper on Sunday, Watts revealed that he wouldn't be returning to the Combined Artistic Productions show on Sunday nights on M-Net (DStv 101) and that his time with the show as anchor and presenter has ended.

"A while back, we did have a discussion about it that this would have been my last year anyway. And the show is in a good place. There are absolutely wonderful people and journalists who ask the difficult questions without shying away."

Watts added that he found a lump under his arm and went to the doctor early in 2022 – but only after several months and after incessant prodding by his wife Belinda, agreed to go to the doctor.



"Like so many men, I didn't listen," he said. "I had left it for several months, and when I eventually did go to the doctor, it was much bigger. He sent me for a sonar, where they discovered spots on my lungs. The lump couldn't be removed since it was too close to the nerves. I then started treatment – for more than a year – of first immunotherapy," Watts explained.

With the cancer now in his lungs, Watts has to be connected to an oxygen machine now and then due to decreased lung capacity.



He's also had to halt chemotherapy to prevent a flare-up of the sepsis – although his oncologists are telling him he has to resume the chemotherapy. Regardless, he remains positive.

"From my first day with cancer, I've stayed optimistic because that's who I am. That hasn't changed".

When asked about Watts not returning to Carte Blanche, M-Net told News24 that "nothing has changed from our side since the last update. The team from Carte Blanche is in continuous contact with Derek and his family".

