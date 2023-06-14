Disney+ announces price increase for SA subscribers from July

Disney+ subscribers in SA can expect a price increase from 19 July.

Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more a month, and annual subscribers R200 more per annum.

"We believe this new price better reflects the value of the distinctive and curated collections of entertainment content," Walt Disney Africa told News24.

This price change is for existing and new customers on both the monthly and annual subscription plans. The monthly fees will increase from R119 to R139, and the annual fees will increase from R1190 to R1390.

"We believe this new price better reflects the value of the distinctive and curated collections of entertainment content found on Disney+. We continually add to and adjust our content mixes to serve our existing audience and future subscribers," said Walt Disney Africa.

According to the company, all existing annual customers in South Africa who get their subscription directly from Disney+ would've received an SMS from 4 June, and monthly customers from 13 June to advise them that the price for their subscription will change in the middle of July.

All existing customers who get their subscription in-app via Google and Apple will be notified on 19 July. Apple customers' new price will come into effect 30 days after the notification, and Google customers' new price will come into effect 60 days after notification.

All existing customers who get their subscription through MultiChoice's "Add to Bill" functionality will be notified via an SMS 30 days before the new price comes into effect.

Disney+ launched in South Africa on 18 May 2022.



During its quarterly earnings call in May Christine McCarthy, Disney's chief financial officer, said that Disney has decided to cut back on the volume of content it will be producing for the streamer going forward, and instead focus on quality content.

