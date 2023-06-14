27m ago

Share

Disney+ announces price increase for SA subscribers from July

accreditation
Thinus Ferreira
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Disney+ will launch in South Africa in 2022.
Disney+ will launch in South Africa in 2022.
Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via
  • Disney+ subscribers in SA can expect a price increase from 19 July.
  • Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more a month, and annual subscribers R200 more per annum.
  • "We believe this new price better reflects the value of the distinctive and curated collections of entertainment content," Walt Disney Africa told News24.

Disney+ has announced a price increase for South African subscribers to the streaming service from 19 July.

This price change is for existing and new customers on both the monthly and annual subscription plans. The monthly fees will increase from R119 to R139, and the annual fees will increase from R1190 to R1390.

"We believe this new price better reflects the value of the distinctive and curated collections of entertainment content found on Disney+. We continually add to and adjust our content mixes to serve our existing audience and future subscribers," said Walt Disney Africa.

According to the company, all existing annual customers in South Africa who get their subscription directly from Disney+ would've received an SMS from 4 June, and monthly customers from 13 June to advise them that the price for their subscription will change in the middle of July.

All existing customers who get their subscription in-app via Google and Apple will be notified on 19 July. Apple customers' new price will come into effect 30 days after the notification, and Google customers' new price will come into effect 60 days after notification.

All existing customers who get their subscription through MultiChoice's "Add to Bill" functionality will be notified via an SMS 30 days before the new price comes into effect.

Disney+ launched in South Africa on 18 May 2022. 

During its quarterly earnings call in May Christine McCarthy, Disney's chief financial officer, said that Disney has decided to cut back on the volume of content it will be producing for the streamer going forward, and instead focus on quality content.

READ MORE | Disney+ loses 4m subscribers, plans to cut down on content


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Stream Neill Blomkamp's horror flick Demonic»

09 Jun

Stream Neill Blomkamp's horror flick Demonic»
South Africa's darkest stories in true-crime documentary Imibuzo»

09 Jun

South Africa's darkest stories in true-crime documentary Imibuzo»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

09 Jun

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
What we crave isn't always good for us in sexy series The Idol»

07 Jun

What we crave isn't always good for us in sexy series The Idol»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23160.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo