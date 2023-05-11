1h ago

Disney+ loses 4m subscribers, plans to cut down on content

Thinus Ferreira
Disney+ will launch in South Africa in 2022.
Disney+ lost 4 million subscribers globally during the first three months of 2023, falling from 161.8 million to 157.8 million subscribers

On Wednesday night, in its latest quarterly earnings report, Disney announced that its streaming service had lost subscribers again for the second consecutive quarter and will cut back on its content volume.

Disney+ lost 4 million subscribers globally during the first three months of 2023, falling from 161.8 million to 157.8 million subscribers, after ending 2022 with the streamer's first decline in user numbers.

While Disney+ added almost one million international subscribers outside of India, in India, it lost 4.6 million Disney+ Hotstar subscribers, where it lost the rights to Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches, and it lost another 300 000 subscribers in the United States and Canada.

On the quarterly earnings call, Christine McCarthy, Disney's chief financial officer, said that Disney has decided to cut back on the volume of content it will be producing for Disney+ going forward.

She said that Disney is "in the process of reviewing the content on our direct-to-consumer (DTC) services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation". Disney "will be removing certain content from our streaming platforms" as a result.

"Going forward, we intend to produce lower volumes of content in alignment with this strategic shift," she said.

During the quarter, Disney also made less money from its international pay-TV channels business. The revenue from its international TV channels for the quarter dropped 18% to $1.1 billion while operating income decreased by 65% to $85 million.

Meanwhile, Bob Iger, Disney CEO, said that the company plans to eventually move the ESPN TV channels to streaming and that pricing still has to be figured out with the company's plans, which have not changed.


