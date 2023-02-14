1h ago

add bookmark

DStv says costs will remain 'most affordable' despite increase: Here's what you'll pay in 2023

accreditation
Thinus Ferreira
MultiChoice confirmed its annual DStv price hike for 2023. (Image: Malte Mueller/Getty)
MultiChoice confirmed its annual DStv price hike for 2023. (Image: Malte Mueller/Getty)
  • MultiChoice has announced the annual price increase for South African DStv subscribers.
  • DStv Premium subscribers will pay R879, Compact Plus subscribers R579 and Compact subscribers R449.
  • The increase will come into effect from 1 April.

MultiChoice is increasing the subscription fees of South African DStv subscribers from 1 April – although by a smaller percentage than in previous years, dropping the price of its "ADD Movies" bolt-on package and keeping the price of its streaming-only services unchanged.

DStv Premium subscribers' monthly bouquet price has an increase of R40 or 4.77%. These subscribers will continue to get a 100% rebate when accessing MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax.

DStv Compact Plus subscribers will pay R30 (5.46%) more, while DStv Compact subscribers are getting a 4.66%, or R20 increase. The DStv Family bouquet is increasing by R10 (3.24%), while DStv Access will cost R9 (7.5%) more. The price of the DStv EasyView bouquet will remain unchanged.

DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Family and DStv Access subscribers will continue to get access to Showmax at a 50% discount.

The DStv access fee is increasing by R5 (4.55%) from R110 to R115. The price to rent a movie through DStv BoxOffice will remain unchanged, while the "ADD Movies" bolt-on package, with a collection of movie channels, is decreasing by R20 (20%).

Here is how the DStv bouquet pricing will change from April this year:

DStv bouquet increases.
DStv bouquet increases.

Consumers under pressure

MultiChoice, in a statement, says that "the average 4.3% adjustment across all of DStv's offerings is far lower than the projected consumer price index (inflation) for 2023".

The company says, "These nominal adjustments help DStv to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy the best value and unrivalled access to entertainment, anywhere, anytime, and at the most affordable price".

Noting that South African consumers are under massive pressure with their discretionary spending, MultiChoice says, "The challenges and financial strain that South African consumers have had to face were considered, and once again, DStv absorbed as much of the increase of the cost of doing business as possible in order to implement minimal adjustments."

"The pressure that consumers are facing due to remnants of the pandemic, as well as the continued rolling blackouts nationwide, has not been lost on us. These adjustments will help us to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy their favourite shows at the most affordable price."

MultiChoice says, "we hold firm that by creating increasingly unique and authentic local content, we will continue to resonate with our customers".

"This year, subscribers can look forward to more sparkling entertainment such as Big Brother Titans and the highly anticipated Shaka Ilembe, as well as major sporting events like the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the 2023 Women's Cricket World Cup and the Women's Netball World Cup." 

ALSO READ | We make sure we get the best content - MultiChoice on 2023 price increase, load shedding, streamers 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dstvmultichoicetv
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
The prince bares it all in Harry: The Interview»

10 Feb

The prince bares it all in Harry: The Interview»
The latest episode of Last of Us S1 is now streaming»

10 Feb

The latest episode of Last of Us S1 is now streaming»
Showmax is giving! New 2-for-1 deal launches»

10 Feb

Showmax is giving! New 2-for-1 deal launches»
It's a different side of Nonku in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»

07 Feb

It's a different side of Nonku in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo