DStv says costs will remain 'most affordable' despite increase: Here's what you'll pay in 2023

MultiChoice has announced the annual price increase for South African DStv subscribers.

DStv Premium subscribers will pay R879, Compact Plus subscribers R579 and Compact subscribers R449.

The increase will come into effect from 1 April.

MultiChoice is increasing the subscription fees of South African DStv subscribers from 1 April – although by a smaller percentage than in previous years, dropping the price of its "ADD Movies" bolt-on package and keeping the price of its streaming-only services unchanged.

DStv Premium subscribers' monthly bouquet price has an increase of R40 or 4.77%. These subscribers will continue to get a 100% rebate when accessing MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax.

DStv Compact Plus subscribers will pay R30 (5.46%) more, while DStv Compact subscribers are getting a 4.66%, or R20 increase. The DStv Family bouquet is increasing by R10 (3.24%), while DStv Access will cost R9 (7.5%) more. The price of the DStv EasyView bouquet will remain unchanged.

DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Family and DStv Access subscribers will continue to get access to Showmax at a 50% discount.

The DStv access fee is increasing by R5 (4.55%) from R110 to R115. The price to rent a movie through DStv BoxOffice will remain unchanged, while the "ADD Movies" bolt-on package, with a collection of movie channels, is decreasing by R20 (20%).

Here is how the DStv bouquet pricing will change from April this year:

Consumers under pressure

MultiChoice, in a statement, says that "the average 4.3% adjustment across all of DStv's offerings is far lower than the projected consumer price index (inflation) for 2023".

The company says, "These nominal adjustments help DStv to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy the best value and unrivalled access to entertainment, anywhere, anytime, and at the most affordable price".

Noting that South African consumers are under massive pressure with their discretionary spending, MultiChoice says, "The challenges and financial strain that South African consumers have had to face were considered, and once again, DStv absorbed as much of the increase of the cost of doing business as possible in order to implement minimal adjustments."

"The pressure that consumers are facing due to remnants of the pandemic, as well as the continued rolling blackouts nationwide, has not been lost on us. These adjustments will help us to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy their favourite shows at the most affordable price."

MultiChoice says, "we hold firm that by creating increasingly unique and authentic local content, we will continue to resonate with our customers".

"This year, subscribers can look forward to more sparkling entertainment such as Big Brother Titans and the highly anticipated Shaka Ilembe, as well as major sporting events like the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the 2023 Women's Cricket World Cup and the Women's Netball World Cup."

ALSO READ | We make sure we get the best content - MultiChoice on 2023 price increase, load shedding, streamers



