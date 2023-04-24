38m ago

Share

Fox News and Tucker Carlson part ways after Fox settles Dominion lawsuit

accreditation

Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, the media company said in a statement on Monday, less than a week after Fox News and parent company Fox Corp settled a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.

The settlement averted a trial putting one of the world's top media companies in the crosshairs over its coverage of false vote-rigging claims in the 2020 US election.

Carlson had been expected to testify in the Dominion trial.

Dominion had alleged that statements made on Carlson's show after the 2020 election were defamatory and that messages between Carlson and his team were proof that he and his team knew the falsehood of claims that Denver-based Dominion's ballot-counting machines were used to manipulate the election in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

Carlson's last program was on Thursday, 21 April, the company said in a statement. It said that Fox News Tonight will air live at 20:00 EST starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was among Fox News' top-rated primetime shows, regularly attracting more than 3 million nightly viewers. Fox is the most-watched US cable news network.

After the announcement of Carlson's departure from Fox News, a spokesperson for former US President Donald Trump tweeted: "Fox News is controlled opposition." Trump gave an interview to Carlson earlier this month that aired on Fox News.

Shares of Fox Corp were down about 5% after the announcement.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tucker carlsontvfox news
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»

23 Apr

Marcus Jooste may yet get his day in court. Find out why in Steinheist»
Critics call it the best of 2023: Watch Barry S4, first on Showmax»

23 Apr

Critics call it the best of 2023: Watch Barry S4, first on Showmax»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

23 Apr

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»

18 Apr

The latest episodes of Succession, first on Showmax»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo