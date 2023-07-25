From the bittersweet to the unforgettable: What to expect as 7de Laan builds up to its final episode

'Old', familiar and beloved characters might return to Hillside as 7de Laan builds up to its final episode.

Last week the SABC announced that the long-running weekday soapie had been decommissioned and that season 24 would be its last.

According to sources, filming the final episode and scene on 21 October "will likely be a bittersweet moment, filled with both celebration and reflection."

There's a very strong possibility that "old", familiar and beloved characters might return to Hillside over the next few months as 7de Laan builds up to its swansong episode.

Viewers will have to wait and see whether it's Oom Francois (Chris van Niekerk), Xander (Theodore Jantjies), Hilda (Annelisa Weiland), Ryno (Chris Vorster), Christelle (Anna-Mart van der Merwe) or any of a whole host of former actors returning to reprise their iconic roles.

Might it be Charmaine (Vinette Ebrahim) who returns to Oppiekoffie, or will it be Paula (Diaan Lawrenson) suddenly waltzing back into Hillside with a certain "je ne sais quoi"?

After dealing with the shocking cancellation news that the crew and cast received last Monday from the SABC on-set at Sasani Studios in Johannesburg, the staff and the writers' room at the Danie Odendaal Productions immediately shifted to an "all hands on deck" approach to make the last remaining months in production as memorable as possible for viewers.

Original 7de Laan episodes for the 24th season will still film until 21 October, leaving three months for the producers to plot behind the scenes to try and bring back popular characters, scrap some storylines, create some new ones and pivot 7de Laan and all the characters of Oppiekoffie towards a new climactic final episode.

7de Laan will bow out the day after Christmas on SABC 2, with the producers aiming for "not a dry eye left in any house" when the episode airs.

Although it is the most-watched Afrikaans TV show on South African television and the second-most-watched show on SABC 2 with 1.19 million viewers, the SABC has decided to cancel 7de Laan since it has become too expensive for the broadcaster to keep on the air.

"The cancellation news initially hit us like a heavy blow," an insider told News24. "There were tears, and we're all sad. It definitely brought an air of uncertainty into our lives. Everyone is still working through it. Some days will be better than others. As we now approach the filming of the final episode in October, more emotions can be expected to surface."

According to sources, the filming of the final episode and final scene on 21 October "will likely be a bittersweet moment, filled with both celebration and reflection. Hopefully, everyone will be able, by then, to say farewell to a product they've worked on with so much passion".

Piet Matipa, 7de Laan scriptwriter and head of storylines and content, told News24, "There are definitely elements of surprise and the possibility to bring back older characters, especially if the actors who've portrayed those characters are available and willing".

He added:

"The creative process is ongoing, and then consultations will start once it's approved. To say goodbye is emotional, and to do so forever even more."

Kayleen Bessit, 7de Laan publicist, told News24 that the show "is thankful for the years that our fans and viewers gave us the ability to live out and express our creativity and talents".

