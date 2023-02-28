Game of Thrones actor Natalie Dormer to star in new M-Net series, White Lies

Principal photography for M-Net's new murder mystery is set to start in Cape Town next week.

The show titled, White Lies, will star British actor Natalie Dormer as an investigative journalist.

Local actor Brendon Daniels will take on the role of veteran detective Forty Bell.

Game of Thrones actor Natalie Dormer is set to star in a new local eight-part drama series alongside South African actor Brendon Daniels (Four Corners, Skemerdans, Trackers).



White Lies, an international co-production for M-Net from Quizzical Pictures and Fremantle, is set to begin principal photography in South Africa on 6 March.

The murder mystery, created by Sean Steinberg and written by award-winning scriptwriter Darrel Bristow-Bovey, will set out to explore race, privilege, and inequality.

White Lies will play off in the wealthy neighbourhood of Bishopscourt, Cape Town and sees Dormer taking on the role of an investigative journalist Edie Hansen, who gets caught up in the ugly underbelly that lies beneath the picturesque beauty of the city.

"Following her estranged brother’s murder in his luxury home, Edie’s world plunges deeper into chaos when her brother’s teenage children become prime suspects for the crime. As Edie investigates, she finds herself at loggerheads with veteran detective Forty Bell (Daniels), and grapples with the crumbling local police force, a corrupt political system, and the secretive world of extreme Cape wealth," reads a synopsis for the show.

"I’m thrilled to be in Cape Town and begin this beautiful, gripping show. South Africa has so much to offer an international audience in its storytelling. I’m truly excited to bring Darrel’s eight-episode page-turner to life with such a group of talented directors, led by John, and a superb ensemble cast," Dormer said in a statement to the press.

"White Lies brings together an exceptional creative team and stellar cast in a riveting story set in Cape Town, an iconic city with great natural beauty but also hidden undercurrents. We believe White Lies will resonate with series lovers locally and globally. Partnerships such as this one with Quizzical Pictures and Fremantle give shows the best shot at reaching their full potential, and cements M-Net’s reputation as the home of world-class entertainment," Waldimar Pelser, director of premium channels at M-Net, said in a statement.

The show will also star Langley Kirkwood (Warrior, The Catch, Inconceivable), Morgan Santo (Raised by Wolves), Daniel Schultz (Upon the Edge), Jane de Wet (The Girl from St. Agnes, Still Breathing), Katlego Lebogang (Wounds), Robert Hobbs (District 9, The Girl from St Agnes, Isibaya) and Athenkosi Mfamela (Knuckle City).

