'I'm a cool guy', says Mmusi Maimane as the latest star to be unmasked on The Masked Singer SA

Compiled by Keitumetse Maako
Mmusi Maimane
Mmusi Maimane
Photo: Papi Morake/Gallo Images
  • Political leader Mmusi Maimane was unmasked on The Masked Singer South Africa on Saturday.
  • He said he thinks his three children, Kgosi, Kgalaletso and Kutlwano, will think he is a "cool guy" for participating in the singing competition guessing game.
  • Tree, Elephant, Watermelon, Sunflower, Doughnut, Lollipop, Rhino, Robot, Fox, and Lion remain in the running to win the first season of the South African version of the show.

Political leader Mmusi Maimane said he thinks his three children will think he is "a cool guy" after being unmasked on Saturday night's episode of The Masked Singer South Africa.

On Saturday, viewers found out that the Build One South Africa leader was one of the household names behind the brave and bold warrior costume.

"Kgosi, Kgalaletso and Kutlwano will think I'm a cool guy," he said during his unmasking after performing a rendition of the Commodores' Easy.

Watch a clip of his performance HERE.

Maimane was the sixth contestant to be ousted from the singing competition guessing game. Last week, Hippo was unmasked as funnyman David Kau.

Already, Banana has been unmasked as Bongani Bingwa, Soccerman as Doctor Khumalo, Rooster as Victor Matfield and Zebra as The Lazy Makoti.

READ MORE | From Victor Matfield to Doctor Khumalo: The who's who of The Masked Singer South Africa (so far)

Tree, Elephant, Watermelon, Sunflower, Doughnut, Lollipop, Rhino, Robot, Fox, and Lion remain in the running to win the first season of the South African version of the show.

At the show's exclusive launch, executive producer and production company Rose and Oaks Media co-founder Anele Mdoda said "the key" to stay on the show was for the celebrity contestants not to land at the bottom of the favourites.

"Every single week, they perform – sometimes against each other, sometimes by themselves – but ultimately, the audience inside the studio votes for the favourite one. If you're not the favourite, if you're at the bottom of the favourites, you get unmasked," she said.

ALSO READ | 'Take it off! Take it off!' - After a 'deal with the devil' The Masked Singer SA is ready to entertain


