Inside the moment 7de Laan cast members learned about the show’s end

SABC2 and Danie Odendaal Productions announced on Monday that the long-running popular soapie 7de Laan will end after season 24.

The final episode will air on Tuesday, 26 December.

An insider told News24 that the moment the cast and crew got the news about the cancellation was "sombre, moving and heartbreaking".

A devastated group of people – TV family really – all huddled together, with some crying, some simply hugging each other, on one of the sets inside Sasani Studios in Johannesburg on Monday morning as they were told that the South African public broadcaster had decided to cancel 7de Laan on SABC2.



Tears flowed freely, especially from the crestfallen crew and cast members who have been part of the fictional Hillside-set story from Danie Odendaal Productions for several years.

"Let's give it our best exit ever," said Frances Maposa, 7de Laan's line producer, to the people around her. "Let it be as unforgettable as 7de Laan is."

"It was a real Monday's Monday," an insider told News24 on Monday afternoon about the devastating moment the group got the news.

"It was sombre. It was moving. It was heartbreaking."

Some cast members and crew patted each other on the back.

"We can be proud of what we achieved. We had a great run. Look at what we have meant for South Africa for such a long time," some said to each other.

Around 100 people, including the permanent cast and crew and short-term actors, are all losing their jobs after the SABC decided to decommission the long-running Afrikaans TV soap on SABC2 – on-air since April 2000. The upcoming 24th season will be its last.

"Today was a shock," said an insider. "But when the SABC and 7de Laan went through the period where the episode order got reduced from five to just three episodes per week on SABC2 a few years ago before it again went back to five episodes per week - that was really when people realised that 7de Laan could one day end."

READ MORE | SABC2 cuts 7de Laan and Muvhango to just 3 episodes per week in shock scheduling shake-up

"Since then, 7de Laan's cancellation has always been something lurking in the back of people's minds," a longtime insider told News 24 on Monday after they got the official cancellation news. "People have been thinking for a while: When will the end be? What is the worst that could happen?"

The final episode of 7de Laan will be filmed on 21 October – sure to be a heightened, extremely emotional day for the cast and crew – after which this last episode, just as poignantly, is set to air on SABC2 as the show's swansong on Tuesday 26 December: Boxing Day.

For now, the 7de Laan cast and crew are not packing up or packing anything away in boxes – yet. There's still a final 24th season to do and to deliver.

Insiders said some extremely exciting and dramatic storylines have already been outlined for the 24th season, but the cancellation news – with a finite end – now gives producers and writers carte blanche to do some things with Hillside's residents that have never been possible.

"The stakes for Hillside and everyone working and living there will now be higher than ever. 7de Laan already started a while ago to shoot and do OB [on-location] scenes," another source said.

"Over the next couple of weeks, the storylines will be created and adapted for the final 7de Laan season. The show - the writers and producers and actors are all dreaming big and are very creative.

"Within the next few weeks, a special few people will know exactly how 7de Laan will eventually conclude."