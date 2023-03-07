Lesley-Ann Brandt joins The Walking Dead spinoff to play a 'very South African character'

South African-born actor Lesley-Ann Brandt is set for a recurring role in the upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff, starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as their TWD characters.

Per Deadline, the Lucifer star will play Pearl Thorne in the six-episode series.

While character details are being kept under wraps, Brandt shared the news on social media giving a "special thanks to Danai Gurira for advocating for this VERY South African character".

Brandt also thanked her directors, Gurira and Lincoln for "the warm welcome" to the show.

In a previous interview with News24, Brandt highlighted that her South African upbringing has largely contributed to the actor she is today.



"I channel a lot of that street-smart that we innately get as South African women and especially being a woman from the Cape Flats," she said in the 2021 interview. "But, I've also learned that even strong women need to pause and choose where their strength is channelled and understand that they don't have to fight everyone's battles."

Furthermore, the actor shared that she tries to incorporate her South African heritage into all her roles, as she did with Mazikeen, her character in Lucifer, because she still is "a proud South African".

