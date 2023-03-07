2h ago

Share

Lesley-Ann Brandt joins The Walking Dead spinoff to play a 'very South African character'

accreditation
Bronwyn McKay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lesley-Ann Brandt
Lesley-Ann Brandt
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images)

South African-born actor Lesley-Ann Brandt is set for a recurring role in the upcoming The Walking Dead spinoff, starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as their TWD characters.

Per Deadline, the Lucifer star will play Pearl Thorne in the six-episode series.

While character details are being kept under wraps, Brandt shared the news on social media giving a "special thanks to Danai Gurira for advocating for this VERY South African character".

Brandt also thanked her directors, Gurira and Lincoln for "the warm welcome" to the show.

SEE THE POST HERE:

In a previous interview with News24, Brandt highlighted that her South African upbringing has largely contributed to the actor she is today.

"I channel a lot of that street-smart that we innately get as South African women and especially being a woman from the Cape Flats," she said in the 2021 interview. "But, I've also learned that even strong women need to pause and choose where their strength is channelled and understand that they don't have to fight everyone's battles."

Furthermore, the actor shared that she tries to incorporate her South African heritage into all her roles, as she did with Mazikeen, her character in Lucifer, because she still is "a proud South African".

READ MORE | Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on how her SA roots helped create her character


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lesley-ann brandttvthe walking dead
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
There's something in the water in DAM»

03 Mar

There's something in the water in DAM»
The drama continues in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»

03 Mar

The drama continues in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

03 Mar

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The Last of Us, new epsiodes now streaming»

28 Feb

The Last of Us, new epsiodes now streaming»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo