M-Net refutes Gqeberha: The Empire cancellation rumours as it addresses abuse allegations

M-Net has slammed rumours that the TV series Gqeberha: The Empire has been cancelled.

"The channel can confirm that Gqeberha: The Empire is scheduled to remain on-air for the foreseeable future," Mzansi Magic told News24 on Friday.

MultiChoice and M-Net are, however, investigating allegations of abuse at the Tshedza Pictures produced show filmed in the Eastern Cape.

After social media rumours started that Gqeberha: The Empire has been axed and will come to an abrupt end after one season, MultiChoice and M-Net are refuting the social media chatter, saying it's not true and that planning is, in fact, underway on the second season.

The company is, however, investigating allegations of abuse at the Tshedza Pictures produced show filmed in the Eastern Cape. The production company is investigating claims ranging from underpayment and a lack of catering to the alleged ill-treatment of staff.

Gqeberha: The Empire is Mzansi Magic's first isiXhosa telenovela filmed in the province.

The series follows polygamist businessman Luzuko Mxenge and a sprawling family empire story revolving around money, power and more.

"Plans are in progress for the next season, and further detail will be communicated in due course. Mzansi Magic has just been made aware of the allegations of mistreatment of cast, we take such allegations seriously, and we will be reaching out to the production house to verify the same."

"Gqeberha: The Empire has been welcomed by our audiences as a great avenue to connect with the beautiful region of the Eastern Cape, and we are proud of what this project has achieved in this province," said Mzansi Magic.



