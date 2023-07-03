Miss South Africa returns to SABC 3 for the first time in 23 years





The Miss South Africa grand finale will air on S3 (SABC 3) for the first time in 23 years next month.

The pageant last aired on the channel when 1999 titleholder Heather Hamilton was crowned at the Sun City Superbowl.



This year's grand finale takes place at Sun International's flagship venue, the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on Saturday, 13 August.

Miss South Africa supporters will not only get a behind-the-scenes look at the machinations that go into choosing a winner in its first-ever reality series, Crown Chasers, but they will also witness the live crowning on S 3 (formerly SABC 3).



It will be the first time the pageant finale is aired on the channel since the 1999 crowning of Heather Hamilton at the Sun City Superbowl, where 26 finalists took part. The finale takes place at Sun International's flagship venue, the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on Saturday, 13 August.

Before witnessing the crowning of the newest titleholder, Miss South Africa supporters and S3 viewers will see Crown Chasers, hosted by finalist mentor Zozibini Tunzi from Saturday, 8 July. In the five-part reality series, viewers will get a sneak peek into the process of becoming Miss South Africa through a series of challenges, tasks and mentorship sessions with judging panel Bonang Matheba, Leandie du Randt and a weekly celebrity guest judge.

Guest judges will include 2018 titleholder Dr Tamaryn Green Nxumalo, 2001 titleholder Vanessa Carreira Coutroulis and 2010 titleholder Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala along with fashion designers Gert Johan Coetzee, Khosi Nkosi and businesswoman Koo Govender.

"We are so excited and thrilled to be back on SABC 3, not only for the final pageant event but also with a real game changer that is the Crown Chasers series. We said we'd shake things up, do things differently and bring a new level of interest to the Miss South Africa competition, and I believe we have done just that!" Miss South Africa organisation CEO Stephanie Weil said.

Crown Chasers episode synopses:

Episode 1: Welcome to the Chase

Viewers meet the 12 finalists running for Miss South Africa 2023 and learn why they believe they should be vying for the title. They are presented with their official sashes by Zozibini Tunzi and Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri. The episode introduces their first challenge through a networking event and their first official photo shoot. The finalists are introduced to the elimination stage, where they have a chance to answer questions put to them by the judges, which also includes Miss South Africa 2018, Dr Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo. After a quick runway walk, one finalist is eliminated.

Episode 2: Time to Travel

The second episode shows the importance of being a South African ambassador outside local borders. In Mauritius, the remaining 11 finalists are tasked with creating a travel vlog of their experience in travelling internationally, some for the first time. They are given a fun beach challenge, followed by a photo shoot with swimwear from Imbe by former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida. Other activities on the island take place, showcasing the importance of protecting the oceans from climate change, and the finalists meet Miss Universe Mauritius. A finalist is eliminated after appearing on the runway and receiving feedback from the judges.

Episode 3: Down to Business

This episode showcases the importance of understanding business. Finalists are introduced to MoFaya energy drinks and asked to create their own innovative energy drink can. They are briefed alongside a teammate to build a business plan or marketing strategy for their product. The episode closes with another elimination leaving just nine finalists.

Episode 4: Honouring our heritage

This week's focus is the importance of understanding the vast cultures and backgrounds that exist in South Africa. The first mini-challenge introduces the finalists to Banyana Banyana before they depart for the World Cup. The team and the finalists have a boot camp and showcase the importance of national pride. The finalists are then tasked with creating a meal and explaining what the food means to them before fellow contestants get a chance to taste the dish. For their main challenge, finalists present a five-minute TED Talk about their heritage, how their community/family have become integral to who they are and why they should represent the brand, Miss South Africa. A photo shoot will focus on African cultures with an end-of-episode elimination. The guest judge is the award-winning fashion designer Khosi Nkosi.

Episode 5: Crusading for your cause

The final episode sets to showcase the importance of giving back. The remaining finalists are taken to Phefeni High School, where, alongside the Imbumba Foundation, they talk about the importance of menstrual health and food security. The main challenge is the final interview, with each woman presenting their CSI platform to the judges and revealing how they see themselves making a difference in the country. The final photo shoot will see the finalists alongside the current Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri and run as a preliminary challenge to the finale. The elimination process then takes place with guest judges, including fashion designer extraordinaire Gert Johan Coetzee, business mogul Koo Govender and former Miss South Africa 2010 Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala.

"We are thrilled to have Miss South Africa back on our platform," SABC's head of local productions, Lala Tuku, said.

"The Miss South Africa title carries with it a lot of hope and aspirations, and, most importantly, it enables young women from all backgrounds to showcase the power of what one can achieve with the right mindset. This showcases intelligent, passionate and confident young women who are carving various paths towards success," she continued. "The SABC remains the home of events of national importance, and our logline for S3 is 'Open Up'."

"To the Miss South Africa finalists, open up new worlds, transcend borders and be the best ambassadors you can be for South Africa."

Last month, the pageant was hit by controversy when former top 12 finalist Levern 'Donnatella' José was accused of bullying in high school. She withdrew from the running for the crown a week later.

