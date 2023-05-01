Mzansi Magic reveals 'intricate and exciting' world of Maskandi in new reality show

Mzansi Magic (DStv) will reveal the "intricate and exciting" world of Maskandi music when its upcoming reality show, Kings of Masakandi, premieres this month.

Kings of Maskandi follows artists Sibusiso Mkhize, Nelisani Mseleku, Sakhiseni Mseleku and Khulekani Shongwe as they strive to make a comeback and put everything they have into reviving their careers following the Covid-19 pandemic. It premieres on Wednesday, 3 May, at 20:00.

"The show will provide DStv Compact viewers with an in-depth look at the lives of these Maskandi artists and explore the competition that arises in the changing world order where popularity rules," a press statement reads. "Throughout Kings of Maskandi, viewers will gain a unique insight into their lives both on and off-stage."

M-Net local entertainment channels director Shirley Adonisi says the show explores the "essence" of the music genre.

"Viewers will see the passion and dedication of these incredibly talented Maskandi artists and witness their struggles and triumphs as they navigate their way through the music industry," she says. "Kings of Maskandi is an outstanding addition to our existing and growing library of reality shows. We believe that it will bring much-needed diversion to our audience as we reflect on our shared experience during the pandemic."

