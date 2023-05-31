1h ago

Mzansi Youth Choir gets first-ever group golden buzzer after 'perfect' America's Got Talent audition

accreditation
Keitumetse Maako
Mzansi Youth Choir
Mzansi Youth Choir
Photo: Supplied
  • The Mzansi Youth Choir made history during its recent performance on America's Got Talent and received the first-ever group golden buzzer.
  • The group golden buzzer automatically advances the choir to the semi-finals taking place in August.
  • They performed season 16 contestant Nightbird's It's Ok.
  • Nightbird could not continue in the show due to weakened health after cancer treatment and died in February 2022.

The award-winning Mzansi Youth Choir made history when it performed on America's Got Talent and received the first-ever group golden buzzer during the show's 18th season.

Dressed in white, the choir received a roaring cheer from the audience as they performed Nightbird's It's Ok, bringing judge Simon Cowell to tears. He said it was the "perfect audition".

With the audience cheering in the background, the choristers were also brought to tears as host Terry Crews went on stage to join the judges, for them to press the golden buzzer together. Golden confetti then rained over the choir as they celebrated.

WATCH THE PERFORMANCE HERE:

Elaborating on its song choice, the choir said they wanted to pay tribute to Nightbird for her composition of the song. After receiving a golden buzzer, Nightbird died during the show's 16th season due to weakened health after cancer treatment.

She died in February 2022.

The group golden buzzer automatically advanced the choir to the semi-finals in August 2023.

"This was an incredible experience for the choir members who work very hard and finally handled that pressure with such grace," Mzansi Youth Choir artistic director and choreographer Alfred Phakathi said. "It was an immeasurable experience for each of them and also for their proud families at home."


