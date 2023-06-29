'No nudity warning is required', says MultiChoice as BCCSA dismisses Shaka iLembe complaint

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) has dismissed a complaint about nudity and bare-breasted women depicted in Shaka iLembe.

Shaka iLembe, which premiered on Mzansi Magic earlier this month, tells the story of the making of the iconic Zulu king.

A complaint about nudity and bare-breasted women depicted in Mzansi Magic's new Sunday night drama series Shaka iLembe has been dismissed by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA).

"The channel received one complaint around the promotional material for Shaka iLembe. The complaint was dismissed by the BCCSA because our broadcast scheduled all promos that showed bare-breasted women after watershed," a MultiChoice spokesperson told News24.

"Further, in line with classification guidelines, if the nudity is in cultural context, no nudity warning is required. The overall age restriction for the series is 16."

Hlonipha Mokoena, associate professor at the Wits Institute for Social & Economic Research (WiSER), one of the academics who was involved in Shaka iLembe, said: "It was to be expected that on seeing the first episode of Shaka iLembe, some viewers would feel discomfort at the sight of the style of clothing that we have used to represent Zulu/Nguni culture".

"From our initial discussions about the series after extensive consultation with the lead cast, we made a policy decision that whilst we wanted to be authentic in representing the period, no actor or actress would be forced to reveal their body if it made them feel uncomfortable or exploited."

"The decision was also that no actor or actress would be denied a part in Shaka iLembe if they decided that they didn't want to show their body. We followed that policy in the making of the series."

MultiChoice announced last week that Shaka iLembe made history as the best-ever performance for a drama series after the airing of the first episode. The show reached more than 3.6 million viewers across South Africa and was number 1 on the DStv app across Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, and other African countries.

