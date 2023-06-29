1h ago

Share

'No nudity warning is required', says MultiChoice as BCCSA dismisses Shaka iLembe complaint

accreditation
Thinus Ferreira
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Piklile played by Ziya Xulu and Nandi played by Nomzamo Mbatha.
Piklile played by Ziya Xulu and Nandi played by Nomzamo Mbatha.
Photo supplied: Mzansi Magic
  • The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) has dismissed a complaint about nudity and bare-breasted women depicted in Shaka iLembe.
  • "The complaint was dismissed by the BCCSA because our broadcast scheduled all promos that showed bare-breasted women after watershed," said MultiChoice.
  • Shaka iLembe, which premiered on Mzansi Magic earlier this month, tells the story of the making of the iconic Zulu king.

A complaint about nudity and bare-breasted women depicted in Mzansi Magic's new Sunday night drama series Shaka iLembe has been dismissed by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA).

"The channel received one complaint around the promotional material for Shaka iLembe. The complaint was dismissed by the BCCSA because our broadcast scheduled all promos that showed bare-breasted women after watershed," a MultiChoice spokesperson told News24.

"Further, in line with classification guidelines, if the nudity is in cultural context, no nudity warning is required. The overall age restriction for the series is 16."

Hlonipha Mokoena, associate professor at the Wits Institute for Social & Economic Research (WiSER), one of the academics who was involved in Shaka iLembe, said: "It was to be expected that on seeing the first episode of Shaka iLembe, some viewers would feel discomfort at the sight of the style of clothing that we have used to represent Zulu/Nguni culture".

"From our initial discussions about the series after extensive consultation with the lead cast, we made a policy decision that whilst we wanted to be authentic in representing the period, no actor or actress would be forced to reveal their body if it made them feel uncomfortable or exploited."

"The decision was also that no actor or actress would be denied a part in Shaka iLembe if they decided that they didn't want to show their body. We followed that policy in the making of the series."

READ MORE | Expert addresses outrage as bare breasts of cultural attire in SA series Shaka iLembe causes a stir

MultiChoice announced last week that Shaka iLembe made history as the best-ever performance for a drama series after the airing of the first episode. The show reached more than 3.6 million viewers across South Africa and was number 1 on the DStv app across Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, and other African countries. 

REVIEW | Shaka iLembe: An incredible warrior journey showcased in prestige TV perfection


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
multichoicetvshaka ilembe
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Meet the glamorous ladies of The Mommy Club, now streaming»

22m ago

Meet the glamorous ladies of The Mommy Club, now streaming»
Nope - A new terror from Jordan Peele»

22m ago

Nope - A new terror from Jordan Peele»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

22m ago

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Binge all episodes of spicy series Adulting S1»

23 Jun

Binge all episodes of spicy series Adulting S1»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

2h ago

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo