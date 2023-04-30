Obama to spotlight US workers in Netflix documentary

Former US president Barack Obama will shine the light on the role of work in American lives in an upcoming Netflix-produced documentary series.

In the series, Obama takes on hot topics such as the appeal of certain jobs, the repercussions of the development of artificial intelligence and the quest to find meaning at work.



Working: What We Do All Day launches on the streaming giant on 17 May.

Barack Obama will be back in public view next month in a Netflix-produced documentary series in which the former US president explores the role of work in American lives.

"I'm excited to share the trailer for 'Working,'" Obama tweeted.

"In this series, I talk to American workers across various industries - from hospitality and technology to home care - to understand their jobs and hopes for the future," he added.

I’m excited to share the trailer for Working. In this series, I talk to American workers across various industries – from hospitality and technology to home care – to understand their jobs and hopes for the future. I hope you’ll check it out on @Netflix on May 17. pic.twitter.com/GNQPns6Mzf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 27, 2023

In the series entitled Working: What We Do All Day, Obama takes on hot topics such as the appeal of certain jobs, the repercussions of the development of artificial intelligence and even the quest for finding meaning at work.

The trailer for the documentary was released Thursday.

His approach was inspired by the book Working by Studs Terkel (1912-2008), an influential figure of the American left.

Obama, who left office in 2017, employs his famous speaking voice to narrate the series, which will "explore ways to find meaning at work, and to create a bond through the experiences and the difficulties," the US streaming giant said on its site.

The series was produced by Concordia Studio and Higher Ground, a production company founded by Obama and Michelle Obama in 2018, which bought distribution rights to the Oscar-winning 2019 documentary American Factory, which also looked at the culture of work within the United States.

The documentary series will be broadcast from 17 May on Netflix.

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly What to Watch Our TV and film editor curates a list of films and series for you to watch every week.



