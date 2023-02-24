RT pulled from StarSat on one-year anniversary of Russia’s Ukraine war

Russia's state-sponsored TV channel Russia Today (RT) has been removed from StarSat in South Africa.

The channel went dark on DStv in March 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Two months later, the channel was back on screens on StarSat in South Africa and StarTimes in Africa.

On the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine, Russia's state-sponsored TV channel Russia Today (RT) has been removed from StarSat in South Africa and StarTimes across sub-Saharan Africa after nine months.



Following Russian president Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine and the subsequent war, Russia Today went dark on DStv on 2 March last year, after a flurry of severe international sanctions and trade restrictions imposed against Russia.

Russia Today has been widely criticised for its one-sided coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trade sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) saw Russia Today's satellite uplinking – a channel feed connection using European companies for transponder uplinking – cut off while Google and other companies blocked RT's YouTube streaming.

MultiChoice uses the Intelsat IS-20 satellite as a transponder through which the Randburg-based company leases capacity and is subject to the EU blocking of Russia Today.



READ MORE | MultiChoice makes it crystal clear on RT going dark in SA: 'It's out of our control'

Two months after Russia Today disappeared from DStv, the channel suddenly popped up on StarSat in South Africa, and on StarTimes in the rest of Africa.

China's StarTimes Media SA runs StarTimes and StarSat on channel 260. While China officially takes a neutral position over Russia's war in Ukraine, the country has refused to criticise Russia for its actions or call it an invasion and is helping prevent efforts to condemn Russia at the United Nations.

StarSat told News24 in May 2022, in response to a media query, that it could broadcast Russia Today "after we reached a carriage agreement with RT."

"They deliver the feed to our uplinking station straightly, then we uplink to SES-5 and broadcast to our customers."

StarTimes was uplinking the Russia Today channel feed through SES SA's SES-5 satellite transponder on which StarTimes/StarSat is leasing space. Similar to Intelsat, which has its corporate headquarters in Luxembourg, SES SA is a satellite and terrestrial telecommunications network provider also based in Luxembourg in Europe.

READ MORE | Russia Today is back on SA TV

In May 2022, SES SA told News24 that the company had engaged with European regulatory bodies to suspend the distribution of specific Russia Today channels across Europe. SES says that it "turned the designated signals off per the European sanctions passed on 2 March 2022" but that Russia Today delivered through SES-5 is not one that the European Union has banned.

SES SA said that the company has been "engaging with our customers and regulatory authorities to assess both what we can do and must do under the various legal regimes to which we are subject. SES is prepared to take immediate action and implement any instructions we receive from regulatory authorities".

On Thursday, Russia Today abruptly disappeared from StarSat and StarTimes after being on-air for nine months, after EU sanctions have now been applied to block the channel on the Midrand-based pay-TV operator's platform as well.



StarSat, in a notification, says it "regrets to inform our subscribers that effective immediately, Russia Today (channel 260) will be offline until further notice".

"The satellite company responsible for beaming RT to StarSat has terminated the signal due to sanctions implemented by the European Union. Please note, for now, it will only be available on the StarTimes On App. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Meanwhile, Russia Today continues setting up its new African headquarters in South Africa under Paula Slier, the South African TV reporter who previously worked for SABC News and was posted in Jerusalem, Israel, as RT's correspondent for that region. She is now overseeing the creation of an African bureau.



RT told News24 in July, "We are indeed currently focused on developing our English-language Africa hub in South Africa, headed up by Paula Slier - a South Africa native, RT's longtime correspondent and formerly head of RT's Jerusalem bureau".



