SA singing hopeful Stefan Benz teaches American Idol judges Afrikaans before getting golden ticket





Aspiring musician Stefan Benz, who hails from Johannesburg in South Africa, impressed American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

American Idol Benz auditioned for the singing competition earlier this week and was given a golden ticket before teaching the judges Afrikaans.

"I feel super blessed to have this opportunity, and I want to take full advantage of it," Benz tells News24 of his involvement in the singing competition.

"Jy gaan Hollywood toe!"



Benz auditioned for the singing competition earlier this week and was given a golden ticket before teaching the judges how to say "you're going to Hollywood" in Afrikaans.

Never thought I'd be teaching Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Afrikaans," Benz wrote alongside a snippet of his audition. "Crazy! Can't wait to show em what I can do. [sic]"

WATCH THE CLIP HERE:

"Auditioning for American Idol and then getting a golden ticket and advancing to Hollywood week feels like a big step in the right direction," Benz tells News24.



"I feel super blessed to have this opportunity, and I want to take full advantage of it. I'm going to give it all that I have every week in Hollywood and see what happens. Big things to come. Stay tuned!"

Benz shares more about the audition process: "I auditioned in New Orleans, which was a fun trip because I had never been there."



The 16-year-old adds that in the days leading up to the audition, he wasn't at all nervous; however, when he entered the room and stood before the judges, that changed.

"I never thought I'd actually be singing in front of American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan," he continues.

While Benz has written and recorded several of his own songs, he decided to sing One Last Cry by Brian McKnight, which he describes as "a crazy experience".

"After seeing their reactions to my audition and getting the golden ticket, there was a weight lifted off my shoulders, and I am now more ready than ever to show them what I got for the next rounds in Hollywood."

In February, the 21st season of the singing competition premiered on the ABC television network in the US. A South African release date on M-Net (DStv 101) has not yet been announced.

