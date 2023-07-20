SABC: 7de Laan's 1.2 million viewers not enough to stay on air

The SABC says 7de Laan is "no longer attracting the right numbers to remain a commercially viable product".

On Monday, the public broadcaster announced that the long-running popular soapie 7de Laan will end after season 24.

In June, it was the second most-watched show on SABC 2, where it pulled 1 191 198 viewers for its most-watched episode.

According to the South African Broadcaster, 7de Laan is "no longer attracting the right numbers to remain a commercially viable product".

SABC sent shockwaves through the South African TV industry and left viewers stunned when it confirmed on Monday that the show would be cancelled.

Its viewership is just behind the long-running Venda soap Muvhango with 1.43 million viewers, now raising questions about its future.

Its viewership is just behind the long-running Venda soap Muvhango with 1.43 million viewers, now raising questions about its future.

Dwarfing any Afrikaans TV content on MultiChoice's various kykNET TV channels on DStv or eMedia's e.tv channels, the 7de Laan omnibus on Sundays lured another 424 782 viewers to the channel, with the mid-morning repeats at 11:00 on SABC 2 adding another 495 397 viewers.

With more than 5 500 episodes produced so far, the last episode of the soapie's 24th season – episode 5 721 – will be filmed on 21 October and broadcast on 26 December.

"The SABC was faced with no option but to review the programme strategy to remain responsive to current audience consumption patterns, the ever-changing landscape, as well as the commercial sustainability of the schedule," the broadcaster tells News24 in response to a media query asking for the reason why 7de Laan got the axe.

"SABC 2 relies heavily on great audience ratings to attract the advertisers, and 7de Laan was no longer attracting the right numbers to remain a commercially viable product," the broadcaster says.

"The decision to decommission 7de Laan was also about repositioning the content offering on the channel."

The SABC says it "would like to thank its viewers and stakeholders for their support during the 24 years of 7de Laan, as the channel embarks on a more defined strategic direction. We invite viewers to stay tuned for more exciting and new content on the channel, and an announcement will be made in the near future."

