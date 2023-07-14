'They're off to write their picket signs' – Hollywood reacts to actors' strike

Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors went on strike at midnight Thursday, effectively bringing the giant movie and television business to a halt as they joined writers in the first industry-wide walkout for 63 years.

A strike immediately prevents actors from promoting some of the year's biggest releases, at the peak of the movie industry's summer blockbuster season.

"Unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs," director Christopher Nolan told the audience at the Oppenheimer premiere as the strike was announced.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) issued a strike order after last-ditch talks with studios on their demands over dwindling pay and the threat posed by artificial intelligence ended without a deal.

"This is a moment of history, a moment of truth - if we don't stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble," SAG-AFTRA president and The Nanny star Fran Drescher told a press conference, following the union board's unanimous vote to strike.

"We are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines and big business."

The strike formally went into effect at 07:00 GMT on Friday, and saw actors join writers on picket lines in the first Hollywood double strike since 1960.

Writers have already spent 11 weeks protesting outside the headquarters of the likes of Disney and Netflix, after their similar demands were not met.

With the shutdown of nearly all productions and film sets, popular television series face lengthy delays.

Movie studios have already begun reshuffling their calendars, and if the strikes drag on, major film releases could be postponed too.

The cast of hotly awaited new film Oppenheimer walked out of the glitzy London premiere in solidarity with the strike.

"We know it's a critical time at this point in the industry and the issues that are involved need to be addressed - there are difficult conversations," British actor Kenneth Branagh said on the red carpet just before the strike was announced, per AFP.

"I know everybody's trying to get a fair deal, that's what's required, so we'll support that."

"Unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs," director Christopher Nolan told the cinema audience, as seen in video circulating on social media. "We support them."

'Victimised by a very greedy entity'



SAG-AFTRA represents some 160 000 actors - everyone from A-list stars such as Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Glenn Close to day players who do small roles on television series.

The last time the actors' union went on strike, in 1980, it lasted more than three months.

This time, some 98 percent of members voted to pre-approve industrial action if a deal was not reached.

"We are the victims here. We are being victimised by a very greedy entity," said Drescher.

"I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us."

Margot Robbie, who has been promoting Warner Bros. new movie, Barbie and was attending a photo call in London when the strike was announced told Sky News, "I'm very much in support of all the unions. I'm a part of SAG so I would absolutely stand by that."

Whilst gracing the pink carpet, #Barbie star Margot Robbie said she supports the actors' strike and all the unions, and would be prepared to join the picket lines.



Also attending a photo call in London, but for Oppenheimer, was Matt Damon. The actor told the Associated Press that the union's priority to protect working actors in the imminent strike is "unbelievably important".



"We got to protect the people who are kind of on the margins," Damon told the outlet. "26 000 bucks a year is what you have to make to get your health insurance, and there are a lot of people who, residual payments are what carry them across that threshold. If those residual payments dry up, so does their healthcare, and that's absolutely unacceptable."

Other actors, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Renner and Issa Rae took to social media to weigh in.



"I see a strike in my crystal ball," Curtis, 64, wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday, referencing her ghostly character Madame Leota in Disney's new Haunted Mansion movie.

Curtis later shared another post, after the strike was announced, saying, "The @sagaftra symbol used to be the masks of the actors face. REPRESENTING the EXPRESSIONS. The EMOTIONS. The FEELINGS generated by the WORDS of their UNION MEMBERS! Union contracts PROTECT our SAFETY and EXPLOITATION! We are UNION STRONG!"

The union said in a statement after talks collapsed that actors' pay had been "severely eroded by the rise of the streaming ecosystem," and warned that "artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to creative professions."



Actors say their salaries have been slashed, and that payments they used to receive when successful shows or films they had starred in were rerun on television have disappeared, because streamers refused to disclose their audience figures.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said it had offered "historic" pay rises and a "groundbreaking AI proposal" to actors, who had chosen "a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry."

Disney CEO Bob Iger on Thursday told CNBC the actors' and writers' expectations were "not realistic," calling the decision to strike "very disturbing."

On Wednesday Disney announced that Iger's contract to lead the entertainment giant had been extended to 31 December 2026.

Phil Lord - the writer, director and producer behind hits such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie - was among those in Hollywood pouring scorn on the studios' version of events.

"AMPTP has played hardball instead of helping to solve entirely solvable problems that endanger writers and actors on the lower ends of the pay scale," he tweeted.

