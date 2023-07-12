28m ago

Trevor Noah receives Emmy nomination for The Daily show - See the full list of nominees here

Succession, the HBO drama about an ultra-wealthy family fighting for control of a sinister media empire, led the nominations Wednesday for the Emmys - television's version of the Oscars.

The show's critically adored final season earned a whopping 27 nods, in a live-streamed announcement overshadowed by the threat of a Hollywood actors' strike that could derail the industry's entire awards calendar.

Succession was followed by two more HBO dramas - video-game adaptation The Last of Us with 24 and satire The White Lotus with 23.

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso topped the comedy section with 21, while Netflix's Beef and Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story led the limited series category, with 13 nods apiece.

South African comedian Trevor Noah received what will be his final Emmy nomination for The Daily Show. Noah exited the talk show in December 2022. He has been nominated in the Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series category.

After a final round of voting by the Television Academy's 20 000-odd members, the 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on 18 September. But that ceremony is highly likely to be delayed if the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) calls a strike, with a negotiations deadline looming at midnight (07:00 GMT Thursday).

An actors' strike would mean a boycott of the ceremony by stars.

Studios including Netflix and Disney have called in federal mediators to help resolve the deadlock over pay and other conditions. But the actors' union said late Tuesday it is "not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement".

See the full list of nominees HERE.

See key category nominations here:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession 

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christine Applegate, Dead to Me 

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday 

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob's Burgers

Intergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

