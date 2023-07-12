Trevor Noah receives Emmy nomination for The Daily show - See the full list of nominees here

Succession , the HBO drama about an ultra-wealthy family fighting for control of a sinister media empire, led the nominations Wednesday for the Emmys - television's version of the Oscars.

The show's critically adored final season earned a whopping 27 nods, in a live-streamed announcement overshadowed by the threat of a Hollywood actors' strike that could derail the industry's entire awards calendar.

Succession was followed by two more HBO dramas - video-game adaptation The Last of Us with 24 and satire The White Lotus with 23.

South African comedian Trevor Noah received what will be his final Emmy nomination for The Daily Show. Noah exited the talk show in December 2022. He has been nominated in the Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series category.

After a final round of voting by the Television Academy's 20 000-odd members, the 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on 18 September. But that ceremony is highly likely to be delayed if the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) calls a strike, with a negotiations deadline looming at midnight (07:00 GMT Thursday).

An actors' strike would mean a boycott of the ceremony by stars.

Studios including Netflix and Disney have called in federal mediators to help resolve the deadlock over pay and other conditions. But the actors' union said late Tuesday it is "not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement".

See the full list of nominees HERE.

See key category nominations here:

Outstanding Drama Series



Andor



Better Call Saul



The Crown



House of the Dragon



The Last of Us



Succession



The White Lotus



Yellowjackets



Outstanding Comedy Series



Abbott Elementary



Barry



The Bear



Jury Duty



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Only Murders In The Building



Ted Lasso



Wednesday



Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series



Beef



Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story



Daisy Jones & the Six



Fleishman Is In Trouble



Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Jeff Bridges, The Old Man



Brian Cox, Succession



Kieran Culkin, Succession



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul



Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us



Jeremy Strong, Succession



Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets



Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale



Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us



Keri Russell, The Diplomat



Sarah Snook, Succession



Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Bill Hader, Barry



Jason Segel, Shrinking



Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building



Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso



Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Christine Applegate, Dead to Me



Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary



Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face



Jenna Ortega, Wednesday



Outstanding Talk Series



The Daily Show with Trevor Noah



Jimmy Kimmel Live!



Late Night with Seth Meyers



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



The Problem with Jon Stewart



Outstanding Animated Program



Bob's Burgers



Intergalactic



Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal



Rick and Morty



The Simpsons



