Trevor Noah receives Emmy nomination for The Daily show - See the full list of nominees here

Succession, the HBO drama about an ultra-wealthy family fighting for control of a sinister media empire, led the nominations Wednesday for the Emmys - television's version of the Oscars.
The show's critically adored final season earned a whopping 27 nods, in a live-streamed announcement overshadowed by the threat of a Hollywood actors' strike that could derail the industry's entire awards calendar.
Succession was followed by two more HBO dramas - video-game adaptation The Last of Us with 24 and satire The White Lotus with 23.
Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso topped the comedy section with 21, while Netflix's Beef and Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story led the limited series category, with 13 nods apiece.
South African comedian Trevor Noah received what will be his final Emmy nomination for The Daily Show. Noah exited the talk show in December 2022. He has been nominated in the Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series category.
After a final round of voting by the Television Academy's 20 000-odd members, the 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on 18 September. But that ceremony is highly likely to be delayed if the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) calls a strike, with a negotiations deadline looming at midnight (07:00 GMT Thursday).
An actors' strike would mean a boycott of the ceremony by stars.
Studios including Netflix and Disney have called in federal mediators to help resolve the deadlock over pay and other conditions. But the actors' union said late Tuesday it is "not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement".
See the full list of nominees HERE.
See key category nominations here:
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christine Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob's Burgers
Intergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
