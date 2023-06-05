46m ago

WATCH | Musa Motha left his heart on stage during Britain's Got Talent finale

accreditation
Keitumetse Maako
Musa Motha
Musa Motha
Photo: Oupa Bopape

South African Musa Motha danced his heart out during his performance in the Britain's Got Talent finale on Sunday. However, the talent show competition was won by Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn.

The two runners-up were Lillianna Clifton and Cillian O'Connor.

Motha made it to the Britain's Got Talent series 16 finals when he made history on British TV and achieved what no other contestant had before. His audition performance saw all four judges press the buzzer together, and golden confetti rained down on Motha, landing him a spot among the finalists.

SEE MOTHA'S PERFORMANCE HERE: 

The Sebokeng-born dancer, who recently moved to London, had his left leg amputated after he was diagnosed with cancer at a young age. The amputation stifled his dreams of becoming a football player, but he soon found music and dancing.

READ MORE | SA amputee dancer Musa Motha has Britain's Got Talent judges in tears with powerful performance

Others who made it to the final are Amy Lou, Olivia Lynes, Triplets Ghetto Kids, Travis George, Malakai Bayoh and Duo Odyssey.

"Thank you so much [to] everyone who voted for me," Venn said after being named the winner.

SEE THE WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT HERE: 


