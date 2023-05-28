WATCH | SA amputee dancer Musa Motha has Britain's Got Talent judges in tears with powerful performance

SA dancer Musa Motha lost his left leg due to cancer at a young age.

He learnt how to dance with his friends.

This weekend he received a special golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent.

Musa Motha, a South African dancer from Sebokeng, made history on British TV this weekend.



Motha, who recently moved to London, auditioned for the latest season of Britain's Got Talent and achieved what no other contestant has ever before.

Diagnosed with cancer at a young age, Motha's left leg was amputated and stifled his dreams of becoming a football player.

But that's when he found music and dancing.

"After my amputation I fell in love with music. My friends were dancing at that time and I asked them to teach me how to dance," he told the judges.

Motha added, "I used my left crutch as my left leg, and that is how it started."

WATCH MOTHA'S PERFORMANCE HERE:



His routine had the judges in tears and the crowd roaring with applause.



The crowd demanded a golden buzzer, but the all judges had already used their golden buzzers.

However, for the first time on Britain's Got Talent, all four judges pressed the buzzer together and and golden confetti came raining down on Motha.

"I've never-ever heard a reaction like that in my life," Simon told Motha as the crowd continued to cheer him on.

In 2021 Motha was part of a local Ballantine’s TV campaign titled There’s No Wrong Way. "I respect and value my craft, I practice regularly, I’m open to new ideas and new lessons. In everything I do, I do my best, no compromise," the young dancer told News24 at the time.

WATCH THE TV CAMPAIGN HERE:

ALSO READ | Amputee dancer Musa Motha moves without any hindrance



Newsletter Daily Life Take a breather in your busy day with this curated collection of real-life stories, sitdown interviews, everyday tips and expert insights.



