'We will miss him terribly': Binnelanders shares update following Bradley Olivier's untimely death

Binnelanders actor Bradley Olivier died on Thursday after he was hospitalised on Monday. He was 36.

His character will remain on-screen on kykNET (DStv 144) until the end of October.

"The final decision on how Danny will leave Binnelanders has not been made yet," publicist Michelle Nortje told News24.

Binnelanders publicist Michelle Nortje told News24 the character would remain on-screen for the next three months as Stark Films had already completed episodes featuring Danny for playout.

"The writers' room is currently very busy to decide how the character's exit will be handled. The final decision on how Danny will leave Binnelanders has not been made yet."

Sources close to the situation told News24 that Olivier's unexpected death after the 2021 death of fellow Binnelanders actor Ben Kruger, who portrayed Okkie Ferreira on the show, has been traumatic for everyone.

Else Stark, Binnelanders producer, said, "The shock and sadness after the sudden passing of Bradley is difficult to process – he was still so young and such a beloved member of the Binnelanders actors corps".

"Any interaction with Bradley, whether on a professional or a personal level, was always just a joy. He portrayed the character of Danny Jantjes for almost 8 years with total conviction. We will miss him terribly, and our hearts go out to his daughter and next of kin."

Olivier's untimely death also changes the emotional tenor of the blue carpet premiere of Frankie & Felipe at kykNET's 11th Silwerskermfees film festival in Camps Bay, Cape Town. It is the first film that Olivier produced with actor Solomon Cupido under their joint production company Sturvey Pictures.



Sturvey Pictures is also producing three films for MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax.

Waldimar Pelser, M-Net director for premium channels, paid tribute to Olivier: "He was a beloved actor and valued member of the kykNET and Binnelanders family."

"His sudden passing is a big shock and massive loss for everyone who had been touched by his presence. Our hearts go out to his family, loved ones and friends."

After complaining of a headache earlier that morning, the producer and actor was hospitalised on Monday night at the Flora Life hospital in Johannesburg, where his condition worsened.



The medical issue that led to Olivier's hospitalisation and eventual death is unknown.

Olivier is survived by his 6-year-old daughter Kiara, girlfriend Candice-Ann Isaacs, mom Susan, sister Sheena-Kay Gouws and brother Armin.

