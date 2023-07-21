1h ago

Share

'We will miss him terribly': Binnelanders shares update following Bradley Olivier's untimely death

accreditation
Thinus Ferreira
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bradley Olivier as Danny Jantjies on Binnelanders.
Bradley Olivier as Danny Jantjies on Binnelanders.
Photo: kykNET
  • Binnelanders actor Bradley Olivier died on Thursday after he was hospitalised on Monday. He was 36.
  • His character will remain on-screen on kykNET (DStv 144) until the end of October.
  • "The final decision on how Danny will leave Binnelanders has not been made yet," publicist Michelle Nortje told News24.

Paramedic Danny Jantjies, portrayed by actor Bradley Olivier, on Binnelanders, will remain on-screen on kykNET (DStv 144) until the end of October following the actor's death on Thursday. 

Binnelanders publicist Michelle Nortje told News24 the character would remain on-screen for the next three months as Stark Films had already completed episodes featuring Danny for playout.

"The writers' room is currently very busy to decide how the character's exit will be handled. The final decision on how Danny will leave Binnelanders has not been made yet."

Sources close to the situation told News24 that Olivier's unexpected death after the 2021 death of fellow Binnelanders actor Ben Kruger, who portrayed Okkie Ferreira on the show, has been traumatic for everyone.

Else Stark, Binnelanders producer, said, "The shock and sadness after the sudden passing of Bradley is difficult to process – he was still so young and such a beloved member of the Binnelanders actors corps".

"Any interaction with Bradley, whether on a professional or a personal level, was always just a joy. He portrayed the character of Danny Jantjes for almost 8 years with total conviction. We will miss him terribly, and our hearts go out to his daughter and next of kin."

Olivier's untimely death also changes the emotional tenor of the blue carpet premiere of Frankie & Felipe at kykNET's 11th Silwerskermfees film festival in Camps Bay, Cape Town. It is the first film that Olivier produced with actor Solomon Cupido under their joint production company Sturvey Pictures. 

Sturvey Pictures is also producing three films for MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax.

Waldimar Pelser, M-Net director for premium channels, paid tribute to Olivier: "He was a beloved actor and valued member of the kykNET and Binnelanders family."

"His sudden passing is a big shock and massive loss for everyone who had been touched by his presence. Our hearts go out to his family, loved ones and friends."

After complaining of a headache earlier that morning, the producer and actor was hospitalised on Monday night at the Flora Life hospital in Johannesburg, where his condition worsened. 

The medical issue that led to Olivier's hospitalisation and eventual death is unknown. 

Olivier is survived by his 6-year-old daughter Kiara, girlfriend Candice-Ann Isaacs, mom Susan, sister Sheena-Kay Gouws and brother Armin.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bradley oliviercelebrity deathstv
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
New episode of The Mommy Club now streaming»

4h ago

New episode of The Mommy Club now streaming»
Where to see the cast of Shaka Ilembe on Showmax»

4h ago

Where to see the cast of Shaka Ilembe on Showmax»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

4h ago

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Binge Season 3 of Housekeepers»

18 Jul

Binge Season 3 of Housekeepers»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo