Yellowstone stars ditch Q&A amid Kevin Costner drama

Yellowstone , starring Kevin Costner, may be coming to an end.

At the weekend, Costner, showrunner Taylor Sheridan, and the rest of the cast was noticeably absent at a scheduled PaleyFest appearance.

The news comes amid rumours Costner's conflicting schedule has forced the show to conclude, with Sheridan moving forward with a spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

On Saturday, Kevin Costner, the cast of Yellowstone and showrunner Taylor Sheridan were all absent from a scheduled PaleyFest appearance, People reports.

The Neo-Western is a worldwide hit – and premiered on M-Net (DStv 101) on 2 March.

Yellowstone season 1 to season 5 (Part 1) airs back-to-back every Thursday to Saturday at 21:00, 22:00 and 23:00, respectively.

All episodes go straight to Catch Up immediately after the M-Net broadcast.

The series, set in modern-day Montana, follows six generations of ranchers and is described as a "riveting, gripping, emotive and action-packed drama".

Costner stars as John Dutton, the ruthless patriarch who will do whatever it takes to protect the lucrative Yellowstone ranch.

The star's absence, however, comes shortly after Yellowstone's rumoured end – with news of a spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

A Paramount Network spokesperson told Deadline at the time:

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

According to the publication, the drama with Costner stems from conflicting shooting schedules as the actor is directing and starring in his multi-part western epic Horizon.

With the starring role, Sheridan has reportedly become frustrated with the situation and is opting to move on with a spinoff, with sources claiming McConaughey is already in negotiations to star in the new show.

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly What to Watch Our TV and film editor curates a list of films and series for you to watch every week.



