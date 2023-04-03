03 Apr

Share

Yellowstone stars ditch Q&A amid Kevin Costner drama

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone. (Photo courtesy of M-Net)
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone. (Photo courtesy of M-Net)
  • Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, may be coming to an end.
  • At the weekend, Costner, showrunner Taylor Sheridan, and the rest of the cast was noticeably absent at a scheduled PaleyFest appearance.
  • The news comes amid rumours Costner's conflicting schedule has forced the show to conclude, with Sheridan moving forward with a spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

On Saturday, Kevin Costner, the cast of Yellowstone and showrunner Taylor Sheridan were all absent from a scheduled PaleyFest appearance, People reports.

The Neo-Western is a worldwide hit – and premiered on M-Net (DStv 101) on 2 March.

Yellowstone season 1 to season 5 (Part 1) airs back-to-back every Thursday to Saturday at 21:00, 22:00 and 23:00, respectively.

All episodes go straight to Catch Up immediately after the M-Net broadcast.

The series, set in modern-day Montana, follows six generations of ranchers and is described as a "riveting, gripping, emotive and action-packed drama".

Costner stars as John Dutton, the ruthless patriarch who will do whatever it takes to protect the lucrative Yellowstone ranch.

The star's absence, however, comes shortly after Yellowstone's rumoured end – with news of a spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

A Paramount Network spokesperson told Deadline at the time:

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

According to the publication, the drama with Costner stems from conflicting shooting schedules as the actor is directing and starring in his multi-part western epic Horizon.

With the starring role, Sheridan has reportedly become frustrated with the situation and is opting to move on with a spinoff, with sources claiming McConaughey is already in negotiations to star in the new show. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kevin costnertvyellowstone
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
Don't miss a moment of the drama in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»

05 Apr

Don't miss a moment of the drama in The Real Housewives of Durban S3»
A small-town crime that shook the country in Stella Murders»

05 Apr

A small-town crime that shook the country in Stella Murders»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

05 Apr

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»

24 Mar

Showmax Original documentary Stella Murders: the crime that shocked SA»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo