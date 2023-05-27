De Ruyter's Truth to Power sold an eye-popping 16 444 copies in one week

BOOK: Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom by André de Ruyter

It's not entirely unheard-of for a locally published book to sell more than 16 000 copies in a week (The President's Keepers by Jacques Pauw did), but it's still a highly unusual event.



So the 16 444 copies of former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom is most noteworthy. The internet buzzed with that number on Friday, but it wasn't official yet.

Penguin Random House SA (PRHSA) has now confirmed that, as audited by Nielsen BookScan, which compiles SA's book sales lists, Truth to Power sold 16 444 copies in its first week, breaking the record set by The President's Keepers.

PRHSA pulled off quite a coup with this book, putting it together secretly within months of De Ruyter's resignation from Eskom, and delivering it to bookshops in wrappers marked with the decoy title Moonlight.

This stealth campaign also required the cooperation of booksellers and others, all sworn to secrecy by means of non-disclosure agreements.

The book came out of its wrappers on Sunday 14 May, just as excerpts from it hit the media. It was also perfectly timed for the Franschhoek Literary Festival the following weekend, where De Ruyter was scheduled to speak (by video link from a remote location).

The book wasn't mentioned in the FLF publicity, because of course it was still a secret, but scheduling a De Ruyter conversation at the festival with News24 journalist Kyle Cowan, author of Sabotage: Eskom Under Siege, looked like a bit of a coup anyway. De Ruyter had obviously been a key informant for Cowan's book (also a Penguin title).

Of course, there was so much news coverage swirling around De Ruyter that PRHSA didn't even need a dedicated publicity campaign. He has been in the news every day since he resigned, never mind since he was poisoned. The whiff of intrigue in the "from an undisclosed location" tag added to his interviews surely adds a thrilling touch.



Of course, getting denounced and sued by an ANC laughably trying to shore up its reputation helps De Ruyter's sales figures a great deal, just as similar threats helped push The President's Keepers to the top of the bestseller lists in 2017. De Ruyter getting lambasted, though somewhat ambiguously, by Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan in Parliament, also becomes part of the book's publicity. And then, coming soon, there's another appearance before Scopa by De Ruyter to help give the book another boost...

De Ruyter and PRHSA are no doubt anticipating that Truth to Power will be the year's biggest seller among South African titles, and that could very well turn out to be the case. Such sales certainly show a deep and intense interest among South African book-buyers in the kind of stories that illuminate our national crises.

