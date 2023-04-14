EXCERPT | There be dragons: How Harry Oppenheimer felt when businesspeople went to meet the ANC in 1985

BOOK: Harry Oppenheimer: Diamonds, Gold and Dynasty by Michael Cardo (Jonathan Ball)

As a mining boss, financier, philanthropist and public figure, Harry Oppenheimer straddles the history of 20th-century South Africa. In the 1950s the National Party regarded him as a threat to Afrikanerdom, the sinister embodiment of English ‘money power’. Forty years later, Nelson Mandela praised Oppenheimer as a nation-builder, a key figure in South Africa’s transition to democracy. Yet, nowadays, Oppenheimer is demonised in some quarters as the archetype of ‘white monopoly capital’ and blamed, in part, for democracy’s disappointing dividends. DA MP and shadow minister of labour Michael Cardo’s comprehensive biography of Oppenheimer is a vivid portrait based on unrestricted access to his subject’s private papers and interviews with Oppenheimer’s relatives and associates. In this excerpt, Oppenheimer, who had passed on the reins of Anglo American, displays somewhat ambivalent attitudes towards the then-banned ‘terrorist’ ANC.

In adopting certain political positions or in speaking out on contentious issues publicly, ‘HFO’ [Harry Oppenheimer] refrained from talking on behalf of Anglo. Harry O and the Anglo powerhouse might be one and the same in the public imagination, but it was important, HFO realised, to give his successor Gavin Relly the necessary breathing space to make his own decisions and to articulate his views independently. He had no intention of ‘blowing down the necks of those who come after me’, HFO assured senior Anglo staffers on the eve of his retirement.



Relly did occasionally feel suffocated by the spectre of Oppenheimer looming over his shoulder. HFO’s successor once bristled at a reporter’s line of questioning: ‘I don’t intend to have to fill his boots. I intend to fill my own.’ Yet Oppenheimer was the cobbler who had fashioned the corporate leather, and he could not but watch Relly’s footsteps closely. Politically, Relly beat his own path, both on PW Botha’s constitutional reforms and in his approach to the ANC. Before the imposition of the State of Emergency, there had been tentative efforts by several businessmen to make contact with the ANC in exile.

In 1985 Anglo’s chairman undertook to lead a delegation of corporate leaders and opinion-formers to meet the ANC in Zambia. The encounter would be unprecedented; at a time when the apartheid state and ANC operatives in South Africa were fighting a war marked by escalating violence, it also seemed momentous. When news of the impending trip leaked out, PW Botha blew his cool. He talked menacingly of treason. Some of those who had initially agreed to join the expedition – Anton Rupert, Fred du Plessis, Mike Rosholt, and Chris Ball of Barclays – dropped out for one or other reason.

Oppenheimer was given pause for thought; Botha’s reaction made him twitchy. HFO worried about Anglo antagonising the State President. He also had misgivings about Relly meeting members of an organisation whose leader, Oliver Tambo, had issued a seditious New Year message, ‘Render South Africa ungovernable’. Besides, the ANC was avowedly committed to armed struggle. Oppenheimer made it known that he considered the trip unwise. However, he did not force the issue, nor did he insist that Relly abort the mission. That was not his style. As a result, on the morning of 13 September 1985, Relly and his envoys descended from the Anglo Gulfstream at Kenneth Kaunda’s presidential game lodge, Mfuwe.



The businessmen in Relly’s group had been whittled down to De Beer and Tony Bloom, the debonair, Harvard-trained lawyer who chaired the Premier Group. He was also an eloquent Prog activist and close friend of Waddell’s. Hugh Murray, the entrepreneurial editor and publisher of Leadership, a corporate magazine, and Peter Sorour, director general of the South Africa Foundation, were lobbyists. Like Oppenheimer, they vocally assailed the campaign for sanctions and disinvestment. Two Afrikaner journalists, Tertius Myburgh and Die Vaderland’s Harald Pakendorf, rounded off the pack. Watched over benignly by Kaunda, whom Relly had got to know well during his Zambian stint for Anglo, the group met their opposite numbers from the ANC: Tambo, Thabo Mbeki, Chris Hani, Pallo Jordan, Mac Maharaj and James Stuart.

By all accounts the atmosphere at the meeting was remarkably cordial. Relly recalled it as ‘one of the nicest days’ he had ever spent, a ‘picnic among South Africans talking about their future together’. In such relaxed environs, with Kaunda serving them mid-morning tea and scones, it was easy for the two sets of interlocutors to dispel their mutual misconceptions. They might have differed on core economic issues like nationalisation and some of the Freedom Charter’s more vaguely worded exhortations, but there were sufficient reassurances to make the businessmen feel buoyed. ‘Nobody is going to start nationalizing swimming pools,’ the Washington Post quoted Mbeki afterwards. For Africa’s sun-struck white tribe, reared to regard private property as sacrosanct, the symbolism was comforting. For his part, Mbeki left with high hopes from the exchange.

But there was precious little follow-up from the other side – Relly got cold feet as the ANC’s ‘People’s War’ ratcheted up – and it left Mbeki bitterly disappointed. Nevertheless, as Mbeki’s biographer Mark Gevisser reflected, the encounter established a dialogue between South Africa’s ‘industrialists and its future rulers’ about the shape of things to come. By the time the ANC assumed power in 1994, after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of communism, the Zambian rendezvous had facilitated an ‘unexpected consensus’. The old white corporate elite and the new black political elite concurred on the inevitability of liberal-democratic governance.

Should Oppenheimer have seized the initiative and joined Relly’s deputation? It certainly would have sent a potent message to Botha. In later years HFO conceded that ‘probably I was wrong not to be more enthusiastic about it’. However, at the time he regarded the trip as a press stunt. HFO preferred to exercise power in a more understated fashion. He eschewed the grand gesture and never forcefully imposed his will. This could be a shortcoming.

In later years Bloom wondered what would have happened if, for example, Oppenheimer had ‘taken the gloves off’ at the two Carlton Conference meetings and, ‘in front of the whole business establishment, torn into PW Botha and the cabinet, calling them out in graphic terms’. It would have made a major impact both domestically and abroad. Yet Oppenheimer was not without courage. When, two weeks after the Zambian trip, Bloom placed a full-page advertisement in the Sunday newspapers calling for an end to apartheid, the start of negotiations, and ‘full South African citizenship [for] all our peoples’, Oppenheimer did not hesitate to endorse it. The appeal was reproduced in several of the world’s leading newspapers. Of the ninety-odd South African businessmen who signed it, few would have been bold enough to add their signatures had HFO not led the way. Many of Oppenheimer’s contemporaries refused to lend their support; yet, ‘with no sense of irony’, Bloom sniggered, they scrambled to cosy up to the ANC as soon as it won power.



For all his initial apprehension, Oppenheimer told [British prime minister Margaret] Thatcher at a private meeting on 24 September (initiated by Victor Rothschild) that Relly’s foray had done no harm, and perhaps even some good. But on the ‘central issues’ – in all likelihood, the structure of the post-apartheid economy – HFO believed the ANC had shown itself to be ‘entirely unrealistic’. Besides, he observed, black support for the ANC was much exaggerated. [Inkatha’s Mangosuthu] Buthelezi was the dominant black political personality in South Africa, and his importance should not be underestimated.

Oppenheimer confirmed Thatcher’s instincts; in any event, she regarded the ANC as a bunch of communist terrorists. Anyone who thought the organisation could ever form a government – she would handbag those who disagreed with her – was ‘living in cloud cuckoo land’. Oppenheimer’s understanding of the ANC, like Thatcher’s, had been shaped at second hand. His contacts across the African continent and discussions with senior black leaders like Buthelezi, [Ntato] Motlana and [Archbishp Desmond] Tutu meant he had some idea about the culture and creed of the movement, of both its exiles and ‘inziles’. But it was well over twenty years since he had met [Albert] Luthuli and [Nelson] Mandela.

For the most part the banned ANC, the ANC that had taken up violent struggle through Umkhonto we Sizwe, represented unexplored and dangerous territory to him. Hic sunt dracones. Although unfamiliarity and risk were hardly qualities that deterred Oppenheimer in commercial life, his conservative political instincts held him back from reaching out to the liberation movement’s leaders. Although he might not have realised just how ideologically in hock the ANC was to the South African Communist Party’s primitive brand of Stalinism, HFO fully absorbed the ANC’s ambivalence towards private enterprise.

He was shrewd enough to take the measure of the organisation. Oppenheimer knew the ANC’s Zambian charm offensive masked a deep-seated aversion to the idea of economic freedom as he understood it. The ANC, he suspected, was no different from any other African liberation movement that spurned free enterprise as a form of ‘neo-colonialism’ and advocated, instead, some malignant mutation of socialism with a superficial ‘African’ twist. As he told the American Chamber of Commerce, the ANC sought to impose an economic system that would ‘destroy everything that we in this room stand for’. He duly counselled business to offer the ANC neither ‘moral’ nor ‘material support’.

