I've never laughed so much in a church – Day 1 at the Franschhoek Literary Festival

EVENT: The Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023.

"How did you get to South Africa?" an audience member asks during a Q&A of the Boundless Courage session at the Franschhoek Literary Festival.



"By plane," Ella Blumenthal quips effortlessly.

The NG Church, packed with audience members, is suddenly filled with roaring laughter.

I've never laughed so much in a church before, I think, as the 101-year-old Ella continues her story.

Joanne Jowell's latest book, I am Ella, is based on the real-life story of the Auschwitz survivor, born in Warsaw, Poland, who lives in Cape Town.

"They told me I was going to Africa. I didn't know where in Africa," she adds.

Ella made the one-and-a-half-hour trip to Franschhoek to take centre stage in discussing her story.

"It's time the whole world knows about what happened. What one man did. We're just a few survivors left. There's a new generation now, and I want them to know what was happening to us Jews during the war."

Just as quick as Ella had everyone in stitches, she managed to instantly tuck at their heartstrings. "I never lost faith in God. I knew he was always with me. He was in me. He told me to 'keep quiet', 'go there'. I never lost faith in God. I still can't believe I'm sitting here, and all my friends and family are gone."

Stories like these echoed through all the school halls, town halls, libraries, churches, and other buildings hosting sessions for this year's Franschhoek Literary Festival.

Croissants and corruption for breakfast

The day started with a punch at the News24 breakfast, The Next New South Africa, hosted at the well-known Reuben's Restaurant & Bar in the heart of town. News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, Ferial Haffajee, Prince Mashele and Richard Calland discussed the state of South Africa's coalition politics and infrastructure collapse. Tickets for the event had sold out within hours after they were made available earlier this year.

In the New School Hall, John Maytham spoke to Margie Orford, Lester Walbrugh, and Tracey Hawthorne about confronting trauma through reading or writing fiction about heinous crimes. Hawthorne, the author of Flipped, says it helps to know you're not the only one feeling that way. Walbrugh, the author of Elton Baatjies, added that after experiencing trauma, the victim becomes a different person. At the same time, Orford highlighted that novelists bring those stories that are otherwise ignored to life.

A love story for the ages



Another highlight for the day was Hlonipha Mokoena and Jonny Steinberg's discussion of his new book Winnie & Nelson. The book has been named as News24 book of the month. Mokoena praised Steinberg's work saying, "It has taken political biography to a new level in South Africa." According to Steinberg, putting together Winnie's side of the story was complicated. Steinberg says Winnie told many lies about her family and childhood, like claiming her stepfather had 21 wives when he had only two.

"I felt a bit like Sherlock Holmes trying to put together the true story," he said, adding that Winnie told the lies to protect herself as she didn't want those parts of her life to be known. Described as a power couple, Steinberg says Nelson and Winnie drifted miles apart politically. He added that Nelson didn't realise it in prison, only shortly before his release. "While Nelson became more moderate, pushing for a negotiated settlement, Winnie wanted to distribute hundreds of thousands of AK47s," Steinberg said.

This is only the tip of the iceberg of the excellent book sessions held at the festival on its first day. Read more about the first day here.

Sessions to look out for on Saturday include:

POWER CORRUPTS: A conversation between André de Ruyter and News24 journalist Kyle Cowan.

BEELITISM: Carol Paton traces the rise of South Africa's empowerment oligarchy with Pieter du Toit and Chris Bishop.

THE UNDERWORLD CUP: Adriaan Basson takes a tour through South Africa's maze of organised crime, guided by Caryn Dolley and Mandy Wiener.