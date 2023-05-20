This time Zapiro made us laugh – Day 2 at the Franschhoek Literary Festival

EVENT: Franschhoek Literary Festival

On Friday, Ella had us giggling in the church pews, but on Saturday, it was master cartoonist Zapiro who had the audience laughing out loud.

In a session titled, A Mighty Pen, News24's editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson paged through the artist's new annual, It's Not How It Looks, as the two discussed the creative process behind the often controversial or jaw-dropping cartoons.

In a time of doom and gloom, pandemics and load shedding, corruption and coalition chaos, it surely can't be easy to always look on the funny side of life.

But according to Zapiro, the work of a cartoonist is not always to make people laugh. It's to make them think, to surprise them, and most importantly, to give them a different perspective on pressing topics.

As Basson and Zapiro, who works as the editorial cartoonist for Daily Maverick, looked at how cartoons can unite a country, like his work depicting Nathi Mthethwa's giant flag blunder, and divide them, like his tribute to Winnie Mandela after her death.

Nothing and nobody is off limits for Zapiro, who has faced countless legal battles and death threats because of his work.

But not everyone who appears in the cartoons has issues with his work. Former president Nelson Mandela famously phoned the artist up one day to let him know he was a fan of Zapiro's work.

The underworld is not-so-underground anymore



Continuing the theme of politics and corruption, another standout session led by Basson on Saturday was titled The Underworld Cup. Together with Daily Maverick journalist Caryn Dolley, author of Clash of the Cartels, and Mandy Wiener, author of The Whistleblowers, the panel explored the underworld of organised crime in South Africa.

"Organised crime does not necessarily happen in the places we think it does," Dolley said, adding, "It happens everywhere. Most recently in Green Point. There are wine farms here in Franschhoek that have links with crime networks."

Wiener described organised crime as being large-scale, centralised, and requiring a network's involvement. "Many of the crimes we're seeing are part of organised crime. Sometimes it involves the complicity of law enforcement and politicians," she explained.

When asked by Basson where South Africa stands on a scale of one to 10, where 10 is Columbia, Wiener said that the country is definitely worse off now.

"I don't think I'd write that book [Killing Kebble] now. I won't have the same type of protection. Things have changed," she said.

Adding, "The underworld has seeped into the 'over-world'."

Is there light at the end of the tunnel?



This brings us to the final session of the day, Power Corrupts, during which News24 investigative journalist Kyle Cowan spoke to former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter about his time at Eskom and his new book Truth to Power, released last Sunday.

During the session, now available to stream online, De Ruyter spoke about why he couldn't physically be at the Franschhoek Literary Festival and was Zooming in from an undisclosed location. According to the former Eskom boss, the atmosphere in South Africa is "heated" right now, and he chose to take his family on holiday to a place where they won't be recognised.

About his time as the head of South Africa's flailing energy company, De Ruyter said, "Eskom is the servant of 60 million people in South Africa. It's not just another company. If you do your job poorly, you let down 60 million people, but changing the culture is incredibly difficult. The damage was enormous after ten years of state capture, where people had their own agenda.

"That culture became embedded in the company. If your boss is involved in corruption, you won't drive a culture of excellence. We were still turning the culture around when I left."

When Cowen asked when De Ruyter knew he had to step down, he said it was like boiling a frog. It slowly got warmer. But the straw that broke the camel's back was when a new board was appointed." De Ruyter said he had to explain everything (load shedding, crime, governance) from scratch. "It was exhausting," he added.

De Ruyter warned that a complete restructuring of Eskom is necessary to survive in the future, and the private sector should be unleashed to get involved.

