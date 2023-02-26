26 Feb

add bookmark

PHOTOS | From UFOs to surviving Katbakkies: The News24 Karoo Burn 2023 in pics

accreditation
Compiled Herman Eloff
Karoo Burn
The UFO at the Tankwa Padstal. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
The car that fell from the sky at Tankwa Padstal. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
That is a lot of bakkies. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
A rider joins the action at the Tankwa Padstal before heading out again. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
Another rider pulling in at waterpoint 4 at Tankwa Padstal. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
News24 Karoo Burn
The workshop at the Tankwa Padstal doubles as a bar. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
Another rider pulls in at the Tankwa Padstal. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
It was a scorcher of a day at the News24 Karoo Burn. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
Don't look now! You might start seeing things at the Tankwa Padstal. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
Just park here. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
A close-up of a race number on a bike. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
Lone rider. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
The wind made the News24 Karoo Burn extra tough this year. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Tankwa
Friends, family, and fans welcome riders as they pull in at Tankwa Padstal. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
All done at waterpoint 4, now to take on the legendary Katbakkies. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
A stop at waterpoint 4 at the News24 Karoo Burn. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Tankwa
Two is better than one. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
The lads still looking good as they pull into the Tankwa Padstal. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
The perfect spot for a mid-race photo oppportunity. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Tankwa, Karoo Burn, Cycling
A photo with the car that fell from the sky at the Tankwa Padstal. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
A celebratory hands-free ride at the Tankwa Padstal. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
Another rider pulls in at the Tankwa Padstal. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
It's always great to have a buddy when doing the News24 Karoo Burn. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Tankwa
The bicycles need a rest too. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Tankwa
168km into the race at Tankwa Padstal. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
Riders pulling into Tankwa Padstal. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
Turn right here and Katbakkies lies straight ahead. Let the climb begin. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
The wind made the last stretch extra tough. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
Next stop Winkelhaak. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
A road sign at waterpoint 5. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
Another rider coming down Katbakkies to waterpoint 5. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Cycling
Coming down Katbakkies to waterpoint 5. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
Karoo Burn
A quick rest before the last stretch to Winkelhaak and then the finish at Kaleo Guest Farm. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)
News24 Karoo Burn race bicycles
Even the bikes need a rest at Rietrivier's waterpoint 5. (Photo: Herman Eloff/News24)

What a weekend. Riders faced some tough conditions to complete the News24 Karoo Burn 2023 race this weekend.

I joined our cycling editor, Lance Branquinho, out in the Tankwa and saw the legendary Katbakkies for myself.

"You ride, and then you think you're at the top, and then you get there, and there's another climb waiting, and then another, and another," one exhausted and dust-covered rider told his wife as he was munching down a post-race hot dog.

In the end, it was Dusty Day and Yolande de Villiers who emerged victorious in a war of attrition against the wind, as much as against the brutal R355 gravel road.

The 242-kilometre-long race from Calvinia to Kaleo Guest Farm, near Ceres, took on the longest, straight, uninterrupted gravel road in the country. If that was not challenge enough, a southerly wind blew all day, providing a stiff headwind for the entire course.

"Long… headwind… hot…. tough…." Day puffed on the finish line. "Ja, dit was hard!" ("Yes, it was tough!")

"We [Day, CP van Wyk, Jaco Davel and Bennie Viljoen] all worked together against the wind," Day expanded. "There was no point in trying to do anything alone. We all know the race would be made after the Tankwa Padstal on Katbakkies Pass."

“It was an absolutely brutal day with virtually no free kilometres,” News24 cycling editor Lance Branquinho said. "Wind is any rider's worst adversary, and it was relentless to the end. Even the strongest riders finished way slower than they anticipated."

Despite all the challenging conditions, the News24 Karoo Burn was undoubtedly a success. Ultra-endurance racing is, after all, not meant to be easy.

WATCH A VIDEO OF THE WEEKEND HERE:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
news24 karoo burncycling
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Showmax
The Real Housewives of Durban Episode 4 is now streaming»

24 Feb

The Real Housewives of Durban Episode 4 is now streaming»
There's something in the water in twisted thriller DAM»

24 Feb

There's something in the water in twisted thriller DAM»
Showmax is giving! Get 2 months of Showmax for the price of 1»

24 Feb

Showmax is giving! Get 2 months of Showmax for the price of 1»
Liam Neeson is going to need backup in Blacklight»

22 Feb

Liam Neeson is going to need backup in Blacklight»
See more from Showmax
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo