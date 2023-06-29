The bakkie to help you go green: Toyota unveils SA-bound Hilux hybrid at Safari Rally in Kenya

Toyota unveiled a mild hybrid version of its popular Hilux bakkie in Kenya.



The company utilised the WRC Safari Rally to showcase this model for the first time.



The Toyota Hilux MHEV has been earmarked for local introduction and possible local production.

Want to drive a bakkie, but be somewhat environmentally conscious? Toyota has the right vehicle heading for South Africa.

The automaker used the opportunity of the WRC Safari Rally in Kenya to unveil the Toyota Hilux GR-S MHEV Concept to the public for the first time.

The popular automaker conducted a successful demo run of the Hilux Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle concept (MHEV) at the Safari Rally, with Juha Kankkunen, four-time WRC champion and former Toyota title winner, behind the wheel.

READ | Different cars for different provinces: Are Hilux bakkies as popular in the Cape as in Joburg?

Supplied

The demonstration of this new powertrain reinforces Toyota's positioning of delivering a diverse range of vehicles on its journey towards carbon neutrality.

The Hilux MHEV represents several advantages over traditional internal combustion models, including reduced fuel consumption and emissions, without a charging infrastructure, making it ideal for markets in Africa and South Africa.

Would you be keen to buy a hybrid Hilux in South Africa. What would be fair pricing for you? We'd like to know your thoughts in the comments section below.

By reducing CO2 emissions, the impact on nature and the environment is significantly reduced, and the Hilux MHEV offers a realistic and immediate reduction in CO2 emissions.

While Toyota has not revealed exact details of the particular MHEV system that will be fitted to the Hilux yet, we suspect it will comprise an integrated starter generator that supports the petrol engine under load or acceleration. It will also harvest energy when the vehicle slows down to charge the standard vehicle battery and possibly even an additional hybrid battery.

Supplied

Earlier this year, Toyota announced that it would work on a multi-pathway approach, presenting various options that are fit for purpose to each region and market demand under the policy of leaving no one behind. Toyota will continue to supply multiple mobility products to Africa, and the Toyota Hilux MHEV is one of those carbon neutrality solutions for the continent.

With Toyota's Prospecton plant in Durban already building Hilux and hybrid models of the Corolla Cross, there is a very good possibility that the Hilux MHEV will be produced locally in South Africa.

The Toyota Hilux MHEV has been earmarked for South African introduction. However, the timing thereof is yet to be confirmed.



WRC is embracing hybrid technology



The unveiling of the Toyota Hilux MHEV at a round of the World Rally Championship dovetails perfectly with the sport's move to be more sustainable. In 2022, the World Rally Championship switched to new FIA technical regulations, with a view to a more sustainable future.

All top-tier WRC cars are now plug-in hybrid-powered built around an upgraded safety cell chassis and run on 100 percent fossil-free fuel. These new hybrid cars combine a 100kW electric motor with the same competition-proven 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine used previously.

This sees power increase to a total of around 370kW and reduces harmful emissions. The rally cars are required to drive on electric power only, such as when passing urban areas or into the service park.

Supplied

The 3.9kWh battery pack can be charged externally when the rally car is stationary in the team's service area or on the move through regeneration while coasting or braking.

The hybrid system, including the electric unit, battery pack, inverter and control system, is stored in a ballistic strength carbon fibre housing mounted behind the rally car seats.